Starkey Unveils All-New, Completely Redesigned, Hearing Technology

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey is leading the hearing industry in redefining the future of hearing health, not just with incremental improvements, but with breakthrough benefits. The result is Genesis AI, a new, unprecedented experience for both patients and hearing professionals. Completely reimagined from the inside out, it’s the only hearing technology system to feature an all-new processor, all-new sound, all-new industrial design, all-new fitting software, and all-new patient experience.

“The future of Starkey has been created by pushing the edge of what was possible,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “With Genesis AI, we did just that. Proven through patient research and over one million hours in development, Genesis AI is the best sounding, best performing hearing aid available, offering infinite benefits to patients and hearing healthcare professionals alike. From the beginning, we have never wavered from providing exceptional service and groundbreaking innovations, creating Caring Technology™.”

All-New Processor

The all-new Starkey Neuro Processor features the industry’s most advanced processor technology which mimics the function of the central auditory system through a Deep Neural Network (DNN) on-chip accelerator and automatic functions.

Smallest processor ever by Starkey, but also the most powerful with 6x more transistors.

Speed – the Starkey Neuro Processor operates quickly, efficiently, and quietly and is up to 4x faster than previous processors.

Less power, more processing – the processor is more efficient with power while delivering significantly higher processing.

Loaded with 5X more computational memory and 10X the amount of non-volatile memory.

All-New Sound

Starkey’s new Neuro Sound Technology provides the best hearing experience for patients in all situations. The additive compression system synthesizes the signals from slow and fast compression systems for optimized perceptual outcomes, like the neural fibers that code different information for the brain.

“By spending countless hours with hearing professionals and patients, researching and analyzing every element of the hearing journey, we relentlessly pursued how to develop and bring the most advanced hearing technology to professionals and patients in a simple and intuitive way,” said Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering at Starkey. “Our all-new, powerful processor was designed to work like the human brain, leveraging the neuroscience of the ear-brain connection and information processing to create better sound quality, pushing energy-efficient artificial intelligence to its limits, analyzing and automatically optimizing sound over 80 million times an hour. Genesis AI’s improved performance levels are unlike anything else in the industry, while doubling the battery life.”

All-New Design

Genesis AI features an all-new sleek, discreet and stylish aesthetic product design that’s durable and comfortable for all-day wear, and which helps break barriers and reduce the stigma of what is hearing care technology today.

Genesis AI includes RIC RT, the industry’s longest-lasting RIC rechargeable hearing aid on the market. The battery holds up to 51 hours on a single charge.

The new mRIC R has the second longest-lasting RIC rechargeable battery life with up to 41 hours on a single charge.

Industry-first custom rechargeable product has the highest custom battery life in the industry with up to 36 hours on a single charge.

All-New Patient Experience

The new My Starkey App gives patients full control over their hearing aids, plus the ability to get helpful tips, track their health, and access intelligent features designed to simplify their lives.

Starkey leads the hearing industry as it relates to incorporating health and wellness features into hearing aids, including being the first to integrate 3D sensors; the first to enable counting steps; the first to track and encourage social engagement; and the first to provide benefits that went beyond just better hearing. Starkey was also the first hearing manufacturer — and still the only — to make hearing aids that can detect falls and send alerts.

Genesis AI’s improved streaming capabilities utilize binaural phone steaming, sharing information to both ears directly and simultaneously. This supports two-way, hands-free calling through compatible Apple and Android devices and makes it easier for patients to enjoy their favorite music with more natural results.

All-New Fitting Software

Starkey’s all-new fitting software, Pro Fit, was architected from the ground up based on input from hearing professionals around the globe. Designed for efficiency, ease of use and a seamless fitting experience — from first fit to fine tuning.

For more information about Starkey, click here.

###

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Owned by Bill Austin since 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

Attachments