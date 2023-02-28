Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size To Grow USD 117 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 10%

New York, United States , Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size to grow from USD 50 billion in 2021 to USD 117 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period. The aseptic packaging market has grown due to the brisk expansion of end-use sectors like food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals in countries like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for aseptic packaging to prevent infectious diseases. It was noticed that nearly 1 million deaths are caused by antimicrobial resistance every year.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Share: Some of the Key Developments

In Oct 2021: Tetra Pak and Poka, a Canadian provider of worker platforms, have begun a new strategic partnership. According to Tetra Pak, this will give employees the equipment and training they need to hasten the zero-waste process in the food production industry. This new training and support solution from Tetra Pak is the company's first scalable, connected workforce service available globally.

In September 2021, Saputo Inc. purchased the companies of Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy. Out of a plant in Troy, North Carolina, Carolina Aseptic specializes in creating, producing, packing, and distributing aseptic shelf-stable food goods and beverages. In Biscoe, North Carolina, Carolina Dairy concentrates on producing, packaging, and selling chilled yogurt in spouted pouches.

COVID-19 IMPACT & ANALYSIS

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to re-evaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse 49 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 265 Pages and in-depth TOC on the “ Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cartons, Bottles, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes, and Vials & Ampoules), By Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

The cartons segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product, the global aseptic packaging market is categorized into Cartons, Bottles, Bags & Pouches, Prefilled Syringes, and Vials & Ampoules. The cartons segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Paperboard, thin layers of aluminium, and thin layers of plastic are the main materials used to make aseptic cartons. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to increase favourably as a result of the expansion of the beverage, dairy, and dairy substitute industries as a result of population growth and shifting consumer dietary preferences.

The beverage segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the aseptic packaging market is categorized into Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals. The beverage segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. It is because of the rise in demand for more ready-to-eat foods such as fruit juices, dairy products, jams, and coconut goods. Additionally, rising consumer preference for health and an increase in purchasing power is anticipated to positively boost industry growth. Growing Demand in Food & Beverage Industry and Increasing Investment in Research and Development to Boost Market Growth. In the modern time, people are living fast and stressful lives and have no time for proper meals, in the case the up surged inclination of the global population can be observed.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Aseptic Packaging Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to changing consumer lifestyles and rising purchasing power among Asian consumers, this is projected to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the packaged food and beverage business. To meet the growing end-user demand, manufacturers from developed economies are likely to relocate their production facilities to the area. With the highest demand in the food and beverage sector, India is anticipated to be a significant market throughout the forecast period. Over the course of the forecast period, the region's expanding demand for natural products with no additives, such as liquor, juices, and flavored milk, is anticipated to positively affect industry growth. On the other hand, the market in North America region is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period as a result of the region's rising fast-food consumption. Additionally, the increasing consumer interest in ready-to-eat meal packs and online food ordering are also predicted to fuel market expansion in the area over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Amcor Limited, Dickinson and Company (BD), DuPont de Nemours Inc., GreatviewAseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., I.M.A. IndustriaMacchineAutomatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Packaging Finance Limited), Robert Bosch GmbH, Schott AG (CarlZeiss AG), SIG Combibloc Group AG and Others.

