“The Moonbirds” to Be Released as a Bitcoin NFT Collection

Brighton, UK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonbird NFTs attracted nearly $500 million in sales last April. Users now will have a chance to enter the promising Birds NFT collection on Bitcoin via the recently introduced Ordinals protocol.



After a meteoric rise in popularity, the BAYC monkeys have solidified themselves as one of the top-selling NFT collections, with a whopping value of $1.3M. The descendant of the final collection of NFTs has now been released on the Bitcoin blockchain, drawing lots of attention from the NFT enthusiasts worldwide.



The Birds NFT collection is about to pick up the trend, dropping their collection onto the Bitcoin’s NFT Ordinals Protocol with a $200,000 prize for one of the participants. Birds BTC is a collection of unique utility-enabled PFPs that feature a rich, diverse and unique pool of rarity-powered traits on the Ordinals protocol. The collection is bound to live up to its global name and maintain its unchallenged leadership in the NFT "PFP" space, spinning off as Bitcoin NFTs.



Consisting of 10,000 PFPs, the collection comes with a special set of rare traits available on Ordinals. With design elements comparable to projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, it's no surprise this Bitcoin-based series has sparked excitement in the entire NFT space.



The world of Bitcoin and NFTs is getting more interesting by the minute. The demand for a reunion with the “root of all blockchains” has sent its growth skyrocketing, proving this could be another sign pointing towards the bull market. The Ordinals protocol has been shaking up the crypto marketplace ever since making its debut in 2014. However, it was only two weeks ago that things truly started to heat up when NFTs found their way onto Bitcoin's blockchain thanks to the nifty code updates of SegWit and Taproot. Adding even more fuel to the fire, Ordinals recently made headlines again as they debuted a collection called 'Ordinal Punks,' taking inspiration from CryptoPunks' iconic designs.

The Birds NFT collection is the next to join the fast-growing Bitcoin NFT boom. Since the Moonbirds launch on April 16th, 2022 on Ethereum, it has already raked in a whopping $500 million from the buyers, with an impressive first 48 hours being bolstered by over $200 million alone. Ethereum put up quite a fight, but now bets are firmly placed against them as speculators make bold predictions of even greater success for its Bitcoin “spin-offs” down the line.

With record revenues and CryptoSlam placing this project second only to their bestselling counterpart, it's not a surprise that its titanic popularity has attracted some high-profile fans such as Beeple, Tim Ferriss, Garry Vee and Alex Ohanian, among many others. Its 10k utility-enabled PFP tokens provide additional value along with unique mint features, making sure that the Moonbirds stay flying high. After the first 500 Bird NFTs are purchased, $5,000 will be split among 32 purchasers. Once the 10,000 Bird NFTs are sold out, $200,000 will be awarded to a random purchaser. Purchasing more than 10 Bird NFTs in one transaction applies a discount of 5 up to 20%.

Head over to moonbirdsbtc.com on February 28th at 12:00 UTC and get your hands on a unique Birds NFT on the thriving Bitcoin for only 0.008 BTC.

