Inspection Machines Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $905 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inspection Machines Market by Product (Vision Inspection, Leak Detection, X-ray Inspection, Checkweigher, Metal Detector, Software), Type (Manual, Automatic), Packaging Type (Vials, Syringes, Blister), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The inspection machines market is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2027 from USD 721 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

On the basis of product, the vision inspection systems segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, leak detection systems, metal detectors, combination systems, check weighers, software, and other inspection systems. In 2021, the vision inspection systems segment accounted for the larger market share. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are, the increasing adoption of vision inspection systems in various industries like food, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry.

On the basis of type, the fully-automated inspection machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, in 2021, the inspection machines market is divided into fully automated machines, semi-automated machines, and manual machines. During the forecast period, the fully automated machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the inspection machines. The fully automated machines have many benefits, like high detection and throughput rates, and high inspection accuracy among the other machines and the increasing need to reduce particles and cosmetic defects in this segment will continue to drive market growth.

On the basis of packaging type, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging type, the inspection machines market is divided into ampoules & vials, blister, bottles, syringes, and other packaging types. In 2021, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share the inspection machines market. Factors responsible for the large share of this segment include vaccine delivery and increasing adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.

During the forecast period, by end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

On the basis of end users, the inspection machines market is divided into medical device manufacturers, food processing & packaging companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users (nutraceuticals and cosmetic companies). During the forecast period (2022-2027), the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth. Factors responsible for the growth include an increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that utilize inspection machines with the GMP guidelines and support and regulatory guidelines by the government.

In 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the inspection machines

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the inspection machines market, followed by Europe. Factors responsible for the growth of the segment include key players present in this region and, stringent regulatory mandates for healthcare manufacturers.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $721 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $905 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Mandates to Maintain Gmp Compliance

Increasing Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology R&D Expenditure

Growing Product Recalls

Increasing Inspection Checkpoints Throughout Production

Growth in Medical Devices Industry

Restraints

Growing Demand for Refurbished Equipment due to High Cost of Inspection Machines

Lack of Access in Emerging Markets

Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Rising Outsourcing of Manufacturing Operations to Emerging Economies

Challenges

Complexities in Integrating Inspection Machines

Companies Mentioned

Acg Group

Antares Vision S.P.A.

Brevetti Cea Spa

Cmp Pharma Srl

Cognex Corporation

General Inspection

Iris Inspection Machines

Jekson Vision Private Limited

Korber Ag

Laetus GmbH

Loma Systems

Mettler Toledo

Minebea Intec GmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Omron Corporation

Optel Group

Proditec

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sea Vision S.R.L.

Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Systech Group Limited

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitronic Dr.-Ing. Stein

Wipotec Ocs GmbH

