Outlook on the Drowsiness Monitors Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth

The global market for Drowsiness Monitors estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Testing Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $531.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Drowsiness Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$531.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$653.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
- BMW AG
- Daimler AG
- Denso Corporation
- Ford Motor Company
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Seeing Machines Limited
- Tobii Technology AB
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo Car Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|264
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Safety Gains Prime Importance in Vehicle engineering
- Recent Market Activity
- Implying the Need for Drowsiness Monitors
- Road Crash Statistics Worldwide - In a Nutshell
- A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US
- Consumer Awareness and Perceptions Regarding Safety
- Regulations on Road Safety: Influencing Market Growth
- Need for Standardizing Functionalities and Warning Signals of Drowsiness Monitors
- Integration with Human-Machine Interface to Benefit Market Acceptance
- Developments in Automotive Safety Systems Transforming Driving Experience
- Developed Nations to Lead the Market Growth
- Peek into the Available Driver Alert Systems
- Driver Alert Systems from Leading Auto Manufacturers
- Drowsiness Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Role of Electronics in Automotives: Positive Indicator for Drowsiness Monitors
- Drowsiness Alerts to Keeping Driver Awake
- Increase in Automotive Production Levels Favors Market Growth
- Sleep Disorders: Role in Drowsy Driving-related Accidents
- Smart Seats for Detection of Drowsy Driving
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
