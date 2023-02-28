SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Surprise, Arizona

Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace today announced the opening of a newly built SecureSpace Self Storage facility, strategically located on West Sweetwater Avenue in a densely populated area of Surprise, south of City Center between the 60 and 303 freeways.

SecureSpace Surprise offers 144,535 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled storage in convenient single-story buildings, with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x12.5’. The 25-acre facility also includes 196 covered RV spaces and an additional 125 enclosed RV parking spaces. The lot is surrounded by a rapidly expanding residential area that includes the recent addition of over 5,000 multifamily units.

The property's leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, an open-concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), cutting-edge security, and friendly staff to assist customers with their storage needs.

“I am thrilled to announce that SecureSpace Surprise is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Maricopa County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country, and Surprise is the second fastest growing area in Phoenix. We are extremely excited to offer state-of-the-art facilities in service of this community.”

The city of Surprise was founded in 1938 by Flora Mae Statler who named it Surprise as she “would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much!” Mrs. Statler would certainly instead be surprised by the explosive growth of the city over the years and delighted that both the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals make the city their home for spring training camp each year. Recently ranked the eighth safest city of its size in the United States, the city also features one of the fastest growing school districts in the US.

Residents and newcomers may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Surprise is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

