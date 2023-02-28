Global Digital Cinema Projectors Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Cinema Projectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Cinema Projectors estimated at US$464.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$570.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

2K, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$382.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 4K segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Digital Cinema Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 8 Featured) -

Barco NV

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Cinemeccanica SpA

Digital Projection Ltd.

GDC Technology Ltd.

Kaga Electronics Company Limited

Kerasotes Theatres

Moving Image Technologies

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Sony Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $464.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $570.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Inherent Advantages Drive Preference for Digital Cinema

Recent Market Activity

Skepticism Gives Way to Acceptance among Cinema Owners to go Digital

Industry Support Critical for Digitization of Cinemas

3D Drives Digitalization of Cinema Industry

List of Select 3D Movies Released in 2017

List of Select 4DX Movies Released in 2017

Growing 3D Penetration in Cinema Screens

Digitalization Garnering New Revenue Streams for Exhibitors

Market Saturation Dents Revenue Inflow

Lower Margins Loom as Target Market Shrinks

Large Format Screens to Provide Respite

E-Cinema: A Popular Format in Emerging Markets

Digital Transformation Results in Dawn of New Areas of Focus

4K Projection - Not a Mainstream Technology in Cinema Yet

Hardware Chronicles - The Shifting Competitive Landscape

A Peek into Key Standards and Specifications of Digital Cinema

Competition

Leading Players

Emerging Markets Gain Attention of Projector Manufacturers

Small Screens Emerge as Lucrative Targets for Vendors

Barco Bets on Laser Projectors and New Cinema Concepts

Christie Eyes Laser Technology and Small Screens

NEC - A Vendor Inclined towards Small to Mid-Size Screens

NEC Takes a Big Leap with "Ticket to Digital" Program

Digital Cinema Projectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Barco N.V. (Belgium)

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (USA)

NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan)

Sony Electronics, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

DMD and LCoS Technologies - The Core Technologies of Spatial Light Modulation in Projectors

Technological Advancements - Key to Survival of Cinema Industry

Need for Differentiation to Drive Use of Higher Frame Rates

48 and 60 FPS - The More Plausible Frame Rates in Near Future

Higher Frame Rates in 3D Mandates Technical Changes

Lasers to Emerge as Future of Technology of Interest in Projectors

A Comparison of Key Parameters of Light Sources in Projectors - Arc Lamps and Lasers

Laser Projection Technologies Make Debut, to See Brighter Prospects in the Long Run

Safety - Not a Major Concern in Projectors

BPP and RGB Technologies Vie for Laser Berth

Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D

Retrofit Lasers to Provide New Commercial Opportunities

Opportunities and Challenges that Lie Ahead of Projector Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jv6hc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

