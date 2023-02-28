Global Digital Cinema Projectors Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Cinema Projectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Cinema Projectors estimated at US$464.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$570.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
2K, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$382.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 4K segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Digital Cinema Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 8 Featured) -
- Barco NV
- Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
- Cinemeccanica SpA
- Digital Projection Ltd.
- GDC Technology Ltd.
- Kaga Electronics Company Limited
- Kerasotes Theatres
- Moving Image Technologies
- Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|256
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$464.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$570.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Inherent Advantages Drive Preference for Digital Cinema
- Recent Market Activity
- Skepticism Gives Way to Acceptance among Cinema Owners to go Digital
- Industry Support Critical for Digitization of Cinemas
- 3D Drives Digitalization of Cinema Industry
- List of Select 3D Movies Released in 2017
- List of Select 4DX Movies Released in 2017
- Growing 3D Penetration in Cinema Screens
- Digitalization Garnering New Revenue Streams for Exhibitors
- Market Saturation Dents Revenue Inflow
- Lower Margins Loom as Target Market Shrinks
- Large Format Screens to Provide Respite
- E-Cinema: A Popular Format in Emerging Markets
- Digital Transformation Results in Dawn of New Areas of Focus
- 4K Projection - Not a Mainstream Technology in Cinema Yet
- Hardware Chronicles - The Shifting Competitive Landscape
- A Peek into Key Standards and Specifications of Digital Cinema
- Competition
- Leading Players
- Emerging Markets Gain Attention of Projector Manufacturers
- Small Screens Emerge as Lucrative Targets for Vendors
- Barco Bets on Laser Projectors and New Cinema Concepts
- Christie Eyes Laser Technology and Small Screens
- NEC - A Vendor Inclined towards Small to Mid-Size Screens
- NEC Takes a Big Leap with "Ticket to Digital" Program
- Digital Cinema Projectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Barco N.V. (Belgium)
- Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (USA)
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan)
- Sony Electronics, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- DMD and LCoS Technologies - The Core Technologies of Spatial Light Modulation in Projectors
- Technological Advancements - Key to Survival of Cinema Industry
- Need for Differentiation to Drive Use of Higher Frame Rates
- 48 and 60 FPS - The More Plausible Frame Rates in Near Future
- Higher Frame Rates in 3D Mandates Technical Changes
- Lasers to Emerge as Future of Technology of Interest in Projectors
- A Comparison of Key Parameters of Light Sources in Projectors - Arc Lamps and Lasers
- Laser Projection Technologies Make Debut, to See Brighter Prospects in the Long Run
- Safety - Not a Major Concern in Projectors
- BPP and RGB Technologies Vie for Laser Berth
- Novel Laser 3D Projector Promises Similar Brightness as 2D
- Retrofit Lasers to Provide New Commercial Opportunities
- Opportunities and Challenges that Lie Ahead of Projector Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
