Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market Report 2023: Growth in Enterprise Mobile Computing & BYOD Heightens the Significance of Scalable Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector

The global market for Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wireless Access Points, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.1% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless LAN Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 21.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $721.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.3% CAGR



The Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points market in the U.S. is estimated at US$721.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.6% and 23.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.7% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Upcoming Developments in Wi-Fi Technologies to Open a Future of Exciting New Possibilities for Gigabit Wi-Fi

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Wi-Fi Connected Devices & the Growing Issue of Overloaded Wi-Fi Consumption: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market

Large WLAN Deployments in Enterprises Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Gigabit Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector

Growth in Enterprise Mobile Computing & BYOD Heightens the Significance of Scalable Wi-Fi in the Enterprise Sector

Disruptive Popularity of 802.11ac Wave 2 Turbocharges Growth in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points Market

Rise in Streaming Services Catalyzes the Growth Potential of High Performance Wi-Fi Technology Solutions

Gigabit Wi-Fi to Benefit from the Mind-Bending Spurt in Mobile Data Consumption & the Ensuing Transformation of Wi-Fi into a Utility that Requires Robust Delivery Capabilities

Next Generation Wi-Fi Emerges as the Technology of Choice for IoT Connectivity, Opens New Avenues for Growth of Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

IoT Sensors & Devices Hitch a Ride on the Wi-Fi Network

Spectacular Growth in Public Internet Hotspots Strengthens the Business Case for Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

Offloading Internet Traffic Onto Wi-Fi Networks & the Resulting Rise of Carrier Grade Wi-Fi to Benefit Market Growth

Monetization of Wi-Fi Networks & Roll-out of New Wi-Fi Services, Including VoWi-Fi to Spur Investments in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Points

Robust Sales of 802.11ac Wi-Fi Enabled Devices to Fuel Market Growth

Rise of Home Networks Backed by Strong Growth of Smart Homes to Drive Growth in the Consumer Market

