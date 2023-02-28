X-by-Wire Systems Global Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030: Focus on Vehicle Stability Control Fuels Engineering Interest in X-by-Wire

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-By-Wire Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for X-By-Wire Systems estimated at US$347.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Throttle-by-Wire System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steer-by-Wire System segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29% CAGR
The X-By-Wire Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$482 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.7% and 26% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -
- Continental AG
- CTS Corporation
- LORD Corporation
- Mobil Elektronik GmbH
- Orscheln Products LLC
- RLP Engineering
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SKF Group
- TORC Robotics Inc.
- ZF TRW
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|267
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$347.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2900 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Automobile "Electronification": The Cornerstone for Growth of X-By Wire Systems
- Recent Market Activity
- X By Wire: Market Review
- Market Outlook
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- X-By-Wire Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Focus on Lightweighting Fuels the X By Wire Trend
- Focus on Vehicle Stability Control Fuels Engineering Interest in X by Wire
- X by Wire: The Foundation for Driverless Cars
- Design Flexibility Spurs Interest in X by Wire Systems
- Trend Towards Auto Transmission Benefits Shift by Wire Transmission Systems
- Drive-by-Wire: Primped As the Technology of the Future
- Electronic Throttle Control: The Most Widely Used X-by-Wire System
- Surging Interest in E-Mobility Paves the Way for X-by-Wire Systems
- Component Manufacturers' Focus On X By Wire Research to Benefit Market Growth
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG Remains Committed to Innovation in Auto Electronics
- Continental to Develop Electronic Brake System
- Robert Bosch Develops iBooster & eClutch
- Siemens Focuses on Developing BbW & SbW Systems
- Stable Automobile Production to Benefit Market Growth
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Fuels Growth
- Off-Highway Vehicles: A Major End-Use Sector for X-By-Wire Systems
- Stringent Regulations Governing Dependability of Automotive Systems Dampen Market Growth
- Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Failure of X-by-Wire Systems Aggravates Safety Concerns
- Automotive Fiber Optics & Fault Tolerant Electronics & Communication: The Answer to Reliability Issues in X by Wire Systems
- 42Volt Bus: The Solution for High Power Requirements in Automobiles
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
