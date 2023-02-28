X-by-Wire Systems Global Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030: Focus on Vehicle Stability Control Fuels Engineering Interest in X-by-Wire

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-By-Wire Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for X-By-Wire Systems estimated at US$347.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Throttle-by-Wire System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Steer-by-Wire System segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29% CAGR



The X-By-Wire Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$482 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.7% and 26% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $347.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automobile "Electronification": The Cornerstone for Growth of X-By Wire Systems

Recent Market Activity

X By Wire: Market Review

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

X-By-Wire Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Lightweighting Fuels the X By Wire Trend

Focus on Vehicle Stability Control Fuels Engineering Interest in X by Wire

X by Wire: The Foundation for Driverless Cars

Design Flexibility Spurs Interest in X by Wire Systems

Trend Towards Auto Transmission Benefits Shift by Wire Transmission Systems

Drive-by-Wire: Primped As the Technology of the Future

Electronic Throttle Control: The Most Widely Used X-by-Wire System

Surging Interest in E-Mobility Paves the Way for X-by-Wire Systems

Component Manufacturers' Focus On X By Wire Research to Benefit Market Growth

ZF Friedrichshafen AG Remains Committed to Innovation in Auto Electronics

Continental to Develop Electronic Brake System

Robert Bosch Develops iBooster & eClutch

Siemens Focuses on Developing BbW & SbW Systems

Stable Automobile Production to Benefit Market Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Fuels Growth

Off-Highway Vehicles: A Major End-Use Sector for X-By-Wire Systems

Stringent Regulations Governing Dependability of Automotive Systems Dampen Market Growth

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Failure of X-by-Wire Systems Aggravates Safety Concerns

Automotive Fiber Optics & Fault Tolerant Electronics & Communication: The Answer to Reliability Issues in X by Wire Systems

42Volt Bus: The Solution for High Power Requirements in Automobiles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

