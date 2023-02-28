Starch Global Market to Reach 199.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030: Use of Starch as a Fat Replacer Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starch: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Starch estimated at 134.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 199.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Liquid Starch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach 118.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Native Dry Starch segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 30.6 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Starch market in the U.S. is estimated at 30.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 74.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 42.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
- Avebe Group
- BENEO GmbH
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chemstar Products Company
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Ingredion, Inc.
- PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk
- Tereos Starch & Sweeteners SAS
- Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
- The Emsland Group (Germany)
- Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing Co., Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Starch: Integral Ingredient in Food and Non-Food Applications
- Outlook
- Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Starch Demand
- Rising Health Awareness Generates Demand for Starch Products
- Production Scenario
- Global Starch Production Breakdown in % by Country/Region
- World Trade in Starch & Inulin: A Brief Overview
- World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Leading Exporting Countries
- World Starches & Inulin Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Leading Importing Countries
- Competition
- An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
- Recent Market Activity
- Starch - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Clean Label Starches Bodes Well for Functional Native Starches
- Food Industry: Dominant Market for Starch
- Use of Starch as a Fat Replacer Drives Growth
- Resistant Starch Comes into Focus
- Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications Fuel Growth
- Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology
- Starch-based Biodegradable Polymers Gain Momentum
- Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
- Starch in "Green" Products
- Environmental Issues Widen the Use of Starch in Detergents and Textiles
- Extended Applications Drive Market Gains
- Focus Grows on Innovations
- Native Starch Market Gains Growth
- Modified Starch Market: Food & Beverage Industry Fuels Growth
- Food & Beverage Leads the Global Modified Starch Market
- Major Markets for Modified Starch Market
- Modified Starch Market Receives Boost with Biotechnology
- Modified Starches Bring Higher Quality to Paper Industry
- Tropical Starch: A Review
- Corn Starch: Market Growth Prospects
- Cassava Starch: A Leading Tropical Starch Type
- Wheat Starch: Rising Needs of Food Industry Bode Well for the Market
- Potato Starch: Food Industry Spurs Opportunities
- Global Potato Starch Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Output
- New Applications Emerge for Rice Starch in Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industry
- Product Overview
- Definition of Starch
- Types of Starch
- Dry Starches
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch/Specialty Starch
- Other Dry Starches
- Liquid Starch Products
- Sources of Starch
- Maize (Corn)
- Cassava
- Wheat Starch
- Potato Starch
- Arrowroot
- Canna edulis
- White Corn Starch
- Yellow Corn
- Malanga Starch
- Pearl Tapioca
- Rice Starch
- Sago Starch
- Sorghum Starch
- Sweet Potato Starch
- Taro
- Yam Starch
- End-Use Profile
- A Boon to Non-Food Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
