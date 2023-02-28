UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 12-month period of 2022

English Lithuanian

UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 12-month period of 2022.

Financial results

The Company’s objective is to earn a return for the Company’s investors from investments in facilities of the renewable energy infrastructure and related assets. The main financial indicators for the period were:

As at 31 December 2022, the Company’s total assets were EUR 156,590 thousand, total equity was EUR 103,532 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 53,058 thousand.

As at 31 December 2022, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 144,908 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2021, grew by EUR 78,227 thousand or 117.32%.

The Company’s total comprehensive income for the period was EUR 13,360 thousand, which was primarily driven by the gain on the investment portfolio due to the annual valuation of the Company’s shares.

During the 12-month period of 2022, shareholders' contributions amounted to EUR 25,159 thousand.

During the 12-month period of 2022, the Company issued bonds in the total amount of EUR 27,000 thousand.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

