Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Poised for Stable Progression as Healthy Dietary Lifestyle Captures Spotlight

London, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Mounting demand for functionally fortified food products primarily assists the progression of specialty food ingredients,” reports a new study of Fairfield Market Research. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the potential benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle is primarily driving the sales of specialty food ingredients worldwide. The report would thoroughly present an examination of the global specialty food ingredients market with an intent to uncover the growth analysis and forecast of the market in near term. Greater need for achieving an optimum balance of micro- and macronutrients to retain the desired nutritional profile of a packaged food product is projected to propel market revenue. Some other popular trends that would support the growth of market include organic, natural, and clean label, reports the study. Growing application of specialty ingredients in making of confectionary items like jams, jellies, candies, puddings, and even soft drinks, and margarine will largely favor market growth.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Demand for sensory specialty food ingredients continue to observe a stable spike as they are the most preferred elements when it comes to enhancing the attributes like texture, flavor, taste, and smell of food products. Unprecedented expansion of packaged foods, and several other confectionary segments is likely to expedite sales of sensory specialty food ingredients that currently lead their way in the market with the largest revenue share. Among these, flavoring ingredients will especially remain the most sought-after category, following the taste imparting ingredients. In the light of growing consumer inclination toward natural flavorings, the flavor category is expected to retain the top spot in sensory specialty food ingredients segment. Coloring ingredients will also reflect high growth potential.

Insights into Regional Analysis

An evolving consumer lifestyle, and a host of lifestyle health conditions that follow, collectively form a strong base for the expansion of specialty food ingredients market in North America. The developed nations here are especially expected to see climbing sales in the wake of an alarming rate of diabetes, and obesity prevalence. With more consumers showcasing willingness to adopt healthier dietary lifestyles, specialty food ingredients will continue to gain preference as the key element of functional food products. “The market here will also largely benefit from the flourishing segments like convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals,” says the analyst at Fairfield. The further tailwinds are likely to be received from the growing trend waves of organic, natural, and gluten-free products. Research marks noticeably increasing uptake by meat and poultry industry players recently, which will be a strong growth driver for the region’s specialty food ingredients market.

Leading Competitors in Global Specialty Food Ingredients

Some of the industry leaders would be considered for detailed strategic profiling and competitive analysis in the report. A few of the potentially profiled company names include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion, International Flavours & Fragrances, Nutriati, Amco Proteins, Tate & Lyle, and Crespel & Dieters.

The Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Is Segmented As Below:

By Product Type

Sensory Enzymes Emulsifiers Flavors Colourants Acidulants Specialty Starches Sugar Substitutes

Functional Protein and Amino Acids Vitamins Minerals Prebiotics Probiotics Hydrocolloids Essential Oils Omega-3 & 6 Fatty Acids Carotenoids Antioxidants Preservatives



By Application

Food and Beverage Snacks Bakery Confectionery Dairy Products Breakfast Cereals Frozen Foods Meat, Poultry & Seafood Baby Food Sauces, Dressings & Condiments Beverage Alcoholic Non Alcoholic

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

