Global Ceramic Inks Market Size To Grow USD 4.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 8.5%

New York, United States , Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceramic Inks Market Size to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. The ceramic inks market has grown because of the expanding building and infrastructure sectors. In addition, rising demand for ornamental tiles and glass is anticipated to fuel market demand.

COVID-19 Impact & Analysis

On credit portfolios, the COVID-121.9 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Global Ceramic Inks Market Size - Segmentation Analysis

The decorative inks segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global ceramic inks market is categorized into Functional Inks and Decorative Inks. The decorative inks segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The market was dominated by decorative ink. Ceramic inks are used for printing on glass, ceramic tiles, and food containers. These inks come in a wide range of hues, including black, brown, red, white, blue, maroon, and others.

The global ceramic inks market is categorized into Functional Inks and Decorative Inks), By Printing Technology (Digital Printing and Analog Printing), By Application (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, Food Container Printing, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The digital printing segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the printing technology, the ceramic inks market is categorized into Digital Printing and Analog Printing. The digital printing segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. According to the ceramic ink market, digital printing will entirely supplant analog printing. The largest markets, such as China, Brazil, and India, are rapidly adopting digital printing. If this scenario comes true, digital printing technology will dominate the ceramic decoration business by more than 95%. In order to print in small batches, reduce inventory costs, and successfully address the changing demands of the ceramic ink market, ceramic decorators employ digital printing. Additionally, it gives decorators the ability to respond swiftly to market demands for quick design modifications.

The ceramic tiles segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the ceramic ink market is categorized into Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, Food Container Printing, and Other Applications. The ceramic tiles segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are the market segment that is expanding the quickest. Buildings must be made more aesthetically pleasing in order to meet client demands. Due to qualities like great durability, resistance to wear, color permanence, etc., ceramic tiles have emerged as the most widely used material. Additionally, they offer various aesthetic effects including metallic view, photographic picture generation, and floral patterns. Due to changing lifestyle trends and rising economic levels among people, ceramic tiles are in extremely high demand, particularly in developing economies.

Europe to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Ceramic Inks Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to increased investments in the construction sector, an increase in R&D activities, favorable investment policies by the government to promote industrial growth, high economic growth in emerging countries, abundant raw material availability, accelerating urbanization and industrialization, and expansion of various end-user industries are some of the factors that are driving the market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ceramic Inks Market: Ferro Corporation (U.S.), Zschimmer& Schwarz (Germany), Esmalglass – ItacaGrupo (Spain), Torrecid Group (Spain), Fritta (Spain), Colorobbia Holdings S.p.A. (Italy), Spicer S.P.A (Italy), Kao Chimigraf (Spain), Sun Chemical (U.S.), and Tecglass (Italy).

