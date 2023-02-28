Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Wednesday March 22nd 2023 at 10.00 at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.
Enclosed is the notice of the Annual General Meeting with its´ agenda, proposals for the meeting, Remuneration Policy and the reports of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.
Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and all documents can be accessed on the Company´s website: https://www.festi.is/cc/agm-2023
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is)
Attachments
- Notice of AGM
- Festi - Tillögur fyrir aðalfund 2023
- Festi - Remuneration Policy
- Festi - Skýrsla starfskjaranefndar 2022 - 2023
- Festi - Skýrsla tilnefningarnefndar Festi til aðalfundar 22. mars 2023