Nephrology Drugs Market Size Worth $26.99 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 15.55 billion in 2022 nephrology drugs market will reach USD 26.99 billion by 2032. According to several independent international research organizations, around 800 million people suffer from chronic kidney diseases globally. This figure translated roughly to about 10% of the global population. The rising obese, diabetic, and geriatric population will drive these figures up in the coming years. For instance, the global aging population is estimated to increase to one billion by 2050, significantly contributing to the rising kidney disease population. However, the treatment for chronic kidney diseases is only accessible in developed countries. Developing countries offer partial medical cover for these treatments, whereas low-income countries have marginal treatment options to offer. Given the significant increase in kidney disorders and the potential market gap due to the lack of medical infrastructure, the global nephrology drugs market will propel in the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Nephrology Drugs Market



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest during the projected period. The aging populations of China and Japan are significant drivers of regional market expansion. The existence of numerous large pharmaceutical corporations in China and India with extensive manufacturing capabilities also aids the region's development. Another encouraging factor for the local industry is the rising government spending on healthcare.

The product type segment is divided into beta-blockers, ACE inhibitors, diuretics, calcium channel blockers, and others. In 2022, the ACE Inhibitors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 8.86 billion.



The route of administration segment is divided into oral and parenteral. In 2022, oral accounted for the largest share of the market, with 67% and a market revenue of 10.41 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. In 2022, retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 47% and a market revenue of 7.30 billion.



Advancement in market



February 2023 - According to a press release, Jesduvroq tablets have been given FDA approval for the treatment of anaemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are receiving dialysis. The organisation limited the approval by stating that patients cannot be started on Jesduvroq until they had been on dialysis for at least 4 months (daprodustat, GlaxoSmithKline). After the FDA rejected the new drug applications (NDA) for two other pharmaceutical companies' attempts to create HIF-PHIs, Jesduvroq is the first HIF-PHI to be approved by the agency.

Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing incidence of kidney diseases



Around the world, kidney failures, illnesses, and diseases are becoming more common. Given the unhealthy diet of highly processed, sugar-filled foods and a lack of exercise, the expanding diabetes population causes renal failure. The rising rate of obesity in the population is another significant factor causing an increase in kidney sufferers. The fast-paced lifestyle changes, when people don't get enough rest or water, also contribute to the growing patient population. Other medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, may also increase the chance of renal problems and illnesses. Young people's drinking habits are a significant factor in the rising number of kidney failure occurrences. Statistics on the increasing number of renal problems, failures, and diseases are heavily weighted toward the elderly population. The poor and marginalized are more susceptible to infections, given the unsanitary toilet conditions in public spaces or shared areas. As a result, the worldwide nephrology market will be driven by the increased prevalence of renal disorders caused by the rising diabetic, obese, geriatric, and drinking populations.



Restraint: Nephrology drugs are expensive



Any successful medication, therapy, or treatment has undergone years of intensive study and development. Large sums of money and time are invested in these research endeavours. The parent firm incurs additional costs due to the ongoing trials and research. The most up-to-date machinery, equipment, technology, software, and gadgets produce a powerful drug or medication that can treat a certain disease or disorder. Qualified, experienced, and skilled workers are paid handsomely for their training and expertise to complete these development projects. Government review of the generated products is necessary before distribution and ultimate approval, which also requires several resources. Before their patent expires and they lose their market exclusivity, the drug developer must achieve profitability. Additionally, the cost of producing some medications, such as those used in nephrology, is always high. The cost of nephrology drugs prevents them from being affordable for many people without government intervention, which limits the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Increasing capital expenditure on research and development



Improvements in science and technology have made it possible to better understand human physiology. The scientific community has made progress in identifying a number of kidney illnesses, given the greater information about the kidney and its components. Furthermore, the production of efficient treatments and medications has been made possible by product improvements and advancements in pharma and biotechnology. A sizable market for pharmaceutical companies has emerged due to the rising prevalence of renal illnesses and diseases. They are spending more money on new medications to address these illnesses and problems. Additionally, these businesses are making existing medications more efficient, available, and cost-effective for millions. The government is also promoting the development of better kidney patient drugs to save lives, enhance healthcare, and increase population life expectancy. As a result, the market will increase and present attractive prospects for industry participants due to the expanding research and development to produce new drugs and enhance existing ones.

Challenge: Lack of knowledge of nephrology medications



Early kidney illness, dysfunction, or failure signs are minimal or non-existent. Lack of obvious signs or a patient's lack of attention causes a neglected and developing kidney problem or disease to fester. Often, the apparent signs don't appear until the disease has progressed considerably. Additionally, a thorough diagnosis of renal failure or illness is frequently concealed because kidney problems typically result from other conditions like obesity, diabetes, or high blood pressure. Most people lack the necessary knowledge about nephrology medications. They lack understanding regarding these medications as a results, which will hinder the market's expansion.

Some of the major players operating in the Nephrology drugs market are:



• Pfizer Inc.

• AstraZeneca

• Johnson & Johnson Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

• Amgen Inc.

• F-Hoffmann La Roche

• FibroGen Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• ACE Inhibitors

• Beta Blockers

• Calcium Channel Blockers

• Diuretics

• Others



By Route of Administration



• Oral

• Parenteral



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



