Celebrate International Women’s Day With Other Inspiring Women And Make A Difference

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women's Connection has gained an exciting momentum with their inaugural event and welcome all women to join the networking party on International Women's Day, on March 8th, from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at Broadview Place, 296 Broadview Avenue, Toronto.



The event offers professional and inspiring women from diverse backgrounds an enchanting evening with a light cocktail reception, an art exhibition, a thought-provoking panel discussion, live music, and a silent auction to support two important community charities The Gatehouse and The Red Door.

Some of the inspiring women joining the panel discussion to open a dialogue about Doing Power Differently are Mary Wong, Founder and Director of ALIVE Holistic Health Clinic, Lisa Mattam, Founder & CEO of Sahajan, Jennifer Witzel, Senior Vice President, Global Taxation, Scotiabank, and Toran Eggert Founder and Broker of Record of Urban Reform Realty.

"The response to The Women’s Connection’s vision of building a sustainable and supportive network of diverse professionals has been heart melting. It shows to the overwhelming need people have to reconnect in an authentic and professional way. Recent studies have shown the last couple of years to have had significant impact on women. Forbes wrote about the fact that women who support women to be more successful. Lia and I are doing our part by cultivating an inspiring atmosphere and making empowering introductions. We look forward to seeing everyone on March 8 at the beautiful Broadview Place"- shared Mira Kopanarov, the Project Manager for the initiative.

Tickets can be purchased in advance now.

About The Women's Connection: The initiative was founded by the project manager Mira Kopanarov, Toronto-based marketing craft and digital innovation entrepreneur, owner of Mirable Marketing, and community, art and culture advocate; and Lia Antonova, Toronto based female empowering entrepreneur, event producer extraordinaire and owner of DAMA Events.

