New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biocomposites Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424010/?utm_source=GNW

, HempFlax Group B V, Trifilon AB, Stora Enso and Propel Biocomposites.



The global biocomposites market grew from $24.68 billion in 2022 to $29.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The biocomposites market is expected to grow to $54.68 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.8%.



The biocomposites market consists of sales of natural fiber-reinforced biocomposites, basic biocomposites and nanoparticle-reinforced biocomposites.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A biocomposite refers to a reinforced compound made from mixing a natural resin and a reinforcing compound.They are environmentally friendly and can be recycled easily.



Biocomposites are used as an alternative to non-biodegradable polymers in various industries such as automotive, packaging, food and beverages.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the biocomposites market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the biocomposites market.



The regions covered in the biocomposites market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of biocomposites market products are hybrid biocomposites and green biocomposites.Hybrid biocomposites are used in construction, medicine, electronics, packaging, and automotive.



Hybrid biocomposites are composites made from more than one type of reinforcement matrices.The polymers used are natural polymer composites and synthetic polymer composites.



The fiber types are wood fiber composites and non-wood fiber composites. The various end-use industries are building and construction, transportation, consumer goods, and other end-use industries.



Growing environmental concerns are expected to propel the growth of the biocomposites market going forward.Environmental concerns refer to environmental issues that affect human activity in the biophysical environment, which causes harmful environmental degradation.



Biocomposites have fewer environmental footprints, and they are safer for humans and other living habitats.Also, most biocomposites are recyclable and reusable.



For instance, according to Mastercard, a US-based financial services company, in 2021, a survey was conducted in 24 countries with a sample size of 25,519 adults to know the consumer’s passion for the environment.In this survey, 83% of adults stated that they are taking personal action on environmental and sustainability issues.



Also, in generation Z, 36% are two times more aware of environmental and sustainable issues. 58% of the adult respondents were more conscious of their impact on the environment. As a result, growing environmental concerns are driving the growth of the biocomposites market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural textiles market.Major companies operating in the market are in traducing new technologies such as fully biocomposite material Tepex which is manufactured by using continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites.



For instance, in October 2021, Lanxess, a German specialty chemicals company, introduced a new fully biocomposite material in its Tapex range.That acts as the matrix, for a material that is 100% recyclable.



By using continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites.That helps to give lighter weight than glass fibers and make it flexible with lower density and it also offers mechanical performances to Tepex.



This material can also be used in the manufacture of interior parts for cars or electronics to produce housing components.



In March 2022, CBD Global Sciences Inc., a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company announced the acquisition of Pure BioPlastics Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enables CBD Global to create a bio-based technologies division and offer advanced solutions to the worldwide environmental issues dealing with plastics. Pure BioPlastics Inc is a US-based renewable plastics company.



The countries covered in the biocomposites market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The biocomposites market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides biocomposites market statistics, including biocomposites industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with biocomposites market share, detailed biocomposites market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the biocomposites industry. This biocomposites market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________