Dickey’s Restaurant Brands: 2022 Round Up

Dallas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Restaurant Brands delivered some smokin’ results in catering and online sales, domestic and international expansion, loyalty program and fundraising in 2022, despite economic and industry woes.

The 81 year old Texas-style barbecue brand finished 2022 with record sales having one of their best catering years to date by exceeded their previous year catering sales by 30.68% across all ordering platforms. 2022 also produced a notable increase in online ordering sales with a record shift to curbside pickup and direct carryout from delivery, an indicator guests are further stretching their spending dollars. Another compelling win comes with the brand’s loyalty program, The Big Yellow Cup rewards program, which saw a substantial increase of 76.5% in new loyalty memberships and a 12.8% increase in Be My Guest coupon redemptions in 2022. Guests are continuing to display recession spending behaviors, like high coupon redeem motion, while still enjoying barbecue.

The restaurant brand continued to increase its virtual footprint across the country with the addition of Boost Virtual Concepts. In 2022, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands opened 169 Boost Virtual Concept locations starting in July, and 29 new Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, and Big Deal Burger stores. Internationally, Dickey’s expanded by opening 6 new stores in 2022 in Singapore, Canada, Pakistan, and Botswana. Domestically, multiple Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brick & mortar stores opened across the country in California, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Additionally in 2022, The Dickey Foundation, the non-profit arm of the brand, provided 17 grants to first responders across the country with a total value of more than $150,000. In 2022, Dickey’s guests continued to support the Dickey Foundation with every purchase of a Big Yellow Cup yielding a donation. On Giving Tuesday 2022, donation functionality was added to Dickey’s POS, Online ordering, and App to give guests the option to donate to The Dickey Foundation seamlessly with their order.

“Dickey’s has made incredible strides over the last year, proving that our barbecue and brands have loyal guests, quality food and the ability to weather a challenging economy,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re very proud of Dickey’s barbecue’s continued global growth, and are very much looking forward to what’s in store for 2023. What 81 years of experience has taught us; is you have to work for success every day. We always must evolve, and work smart to maintain exceptional quality barbecue and value.” A momentous operations win for Dickey’s in 2022 was the launch of their Inventory Engine Tool, designed to help combat the continued rise in costs of goods for their Owner/Operators.

With such a successful year behind them, Dickey’s is ecstatic about the release of their new Optimized Menu, in Q1 2023.This optimization will reduce their current menu by 42% and hold multiple benefits for both their Owner/Operators and guests. With intuitive s like this, Dickey’s is further planning for profitability while preserving quality and value for guests to prepare for success despite challenging economic forecasts.

For your convenience, Dickey’s has you covered with orders for carry out, in store pickup, curbside to go and even delivery! Order ahead in the Dickey’s mobile app or online by visiting dickeys.com .

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment