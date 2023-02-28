New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Chemicals And Materials Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423993/?utm_source=GNW

The global electronic chemicals and materials market grew from $63.12 billion in 2022 to $68.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The electronic chemicals and materials market is expected to grow to $95.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The electronic chemicals and materials market consists of sales of conductive polymers, low K dielectrics and wet chemicals.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Electronic chemicals and materials refer to high purity chemicals and materials that are used as the main component in a variety of electronic applications. Electronic chemicals and materials are used to deliver consistently reduced contamination levels in a range of highly pure industrial chemicals.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronic chemicals and materials market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in electronic chemicals and materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of electronic chemicals and materials are wafers, atmospheric and specialty gases, ancillary and photoresist chemicals, CMP slurries and pads, and other products.Wafers refer to a substrate that is involved in the semiconductor fabrication process.



The applications involved wafer fabrication and packaging. The various end users involved semiconductors and other end users.



The rising inclination for connected devices and smart technologies is expected to propel the growth of the electronic chemicals and materials market going forward.Connected devices refer to any physical objects that are connected to other devices or systems with the help of the internet.



Electronic chemicals and materials help connected devices and smart technologies by typically being used as core elements such as memories, displays, and LEDs in a variety of connected devices and smart technologies such as mobile phones, computers, laptops, tablets, GPS devices, LED bulbs, TVs, and monitors.For instance, in April 2022, according to the Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper, the number of connected devices in India was 200 million in the year 2019, which grew to 2,000 million in the year 2021.



This growth is further fueled by the increasing number of internet users in India. Therefore, the rising inclination for connected devices and smart technologies is driving the electronic chemicals and materials market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic chemicals and materials market.Major companies operating in the electronic chemicals and materials market are developing new technologies to sustain their position in the electronic chemicals and materials market.



For instance, in April 2021, Prismade, a German-based company, and a technology developer launched security labels that are created with Clevios and transparent printed electronics built with the help of PrismaID technology, which helps to protect documents via smartphones is an innovative example of next-generation document authentication and security. PrismaID technology, offered on every smartphone, is a revolutionary method of secure, interactive authentication from Prismade.



In July 2021, DuPont, a Delaware-based company that manufactures chemicals and science-based products, acquired Laird Performance Materials for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, DuPont is expected to strengthen its position in the electronics and industrial segments.



Laird Performance Materials is a US-based company that manufactures electronic chemicals.



The countries covered in the electronic chemicals and materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The electronic chemicals and materials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides electronic chemicals and materials market statistics, including electronic chemicals and materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with electronic chemicals and materials market share, detailed electronic chemicals and materials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the electronic chemicals and materials industry. This electronic chemicals and materials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

