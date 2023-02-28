New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Toiletries Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319454/?utm_source=GNW

, Dabur Limited, Avon Healthcare Limited Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Artsana S.p.A, Burt’s Bees Inc., California Baby, and SCA Hygiene



The global baby toiletries market grew from $29.45 billion in 2022 to $32.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The baby toiletries market is expected to grow to $46.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The baby toiletries market consists of sales of baby bath additives and baby shampoo.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Baby toiletries are used for baby hygiene and cleaning.Baby toiletries refer to products used for bathing the baby or taking care of their skin, hair, or nails.



They need specially formulated products such as proper skin care, hair care, and bathing, which can prevent skin damage and improve the baby’s appearance.



Europe will be the largest region in the baby toiletries market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this baby toiletries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types in the baby toiletries market are skin care products, diapers, hair care products, wipes, bathing products, and other products.Hair care products refer to products that either have the primary purpose of cleaning the human scalp and/or facial hair through the application of a composition with anionic, non-ionic, or zwitterionic surfactants that do not contain surfactants.



The distribution channels included are hypermarkets, chemist and pharmacy stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels. The various end-users involved are newborns, infants, and toddlers.



The rising awareness of various health-related issues is expected to propel the growth of the baby toiletries market going forward.Babies encounter health-related issues like skin dryness, eczema, bacterial, fungal infections, and others.



In order to avoid such health-related issues, baby toiletry products like baby shampoos, soaps, lotions, powders, diapers, diaper rash cream, wet wipes, cotton balls, hairbrushes, and nail clips for babies are used.For instance, in 2021, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a US-based academy of pediatrics, 1 in 10 children suffer from eczema (also called atopic dermatitis), a skin condition characterized by dryness, redness, and itchiness.



Therefore, the rising awareness of various health-related issues is driving the growth of the baby toiletries market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the baby toiletries market.Major companies operating in the baby toiletries sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in April 2022, Glowderma, an India-based dermatology company in collaboration with Sanosan India, launched the baby skincare range "Sanosan Cleansing Range" in India. It is enriched with natural ingredients like hydrolyzed milk protein and organic olive extract for the protection and cleaning of baby skin.



In October 2020, KCWW, a US-based company that specializes in producing consumer products, acquired PT Softex Indonesia for an amount of $1.2 billion. Through this acquisition, KCWW aims to strengthen and scale its care product portfolio in the Southeast Asian market. PT Softex Indonesia is an Indonesia-based company that manufactures baby toiletries such as sanitary napkins and baby diapers.



The countries covered in the baby toiletries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The baby toiletries market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baby toiletries market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a baby toiletries market share, detailed baby toiletries market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baby toiletries industry. This baby toiletries market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________