TRACON to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 8, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. In addition, management will host a conference call to provide an update on corporate activities and discuss the financial results.



Date: March 8, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Conference Call: In order to participate in the live conference call, you must register in advance here: registration link. After registering, you will receive an email with dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Webcast: https://traconpharma.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events





A replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the website.

About TRACON

TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue-share partnership, or through franchising TRACON’s product development platform. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com .