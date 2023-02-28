Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results

4Q 2022 and full year 2022 revenue of $73.8 million and $255.7 million , respectively.

4Q 2022 and full year 2022 total tons sold of approximately 1,175,000 and 4,333,000 , respectively.

4Q 2022 and full year 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $5.6 million and $5.4 million , respectively.

4Q 2022 and full year 2022 free cash flow of $2.4 million and $(13.9) million, respectively.

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company” or “Smart Sand”), a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, a low-cost producer of high quality Northern White raw frac sand, a provider of high quality industrial product solutions and efficient proppant logistics solutions through both its in-basin transloading terminals and SmartSystems™ products and services, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Smart Sand delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2022 results,” stated Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer. “Market activity was strong in the fourth quarter and is carrying on into the first quarter of 2023. The quality of our Northern White Sand coupled with our cost effective, efficient and sustainable logistics capabilities is allowing us to increase our market presence in the key operating basins we serve in the Eastern and Western United States. We are moving forward with the opening of our Blair, Wisconsin mine and processing plant and expect it to be online in the second quarter of 2023. This will allow Smart Sand to offer our quality sand and superior logistics services to the Canadian market. We are excited about the opportunity to begin competing in this important Northern White Sand market. We experienced increased sales and higher utilization of our SmartSystems fleet in 2022 and we expect the utilization of our fleet to continue to increase in 2023. Our industrial sand business continues to grow as well. Overall, Smart Sand delivered solid financial and operating results in 2022. We are focused on continuing to drive value for our shareholders in 2023.”

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenues were $255.7 million for the full year 2022, compared to $126.6 million for the full year of 2021, an increase of 102% year-over-year. The increase in revenues over 2021 results was due to higher sales volumes and higher pricing in 2022. Sand sales revenue in 2022 was $243.2 million compared to $117.4 million in 2021, an increase of 107% year-over-year, as a result of increased sand sales volumes and higher prices primarily driven by increased market activity in the operating basins the Company serves.

Total tons sold were 4,333,000 for the full year 2022, compared to full year 2021 total tons sold of 3,189,000, an increase of 36% year-over-year. Sales volumes improved early in 2022 and remained strong throughout the year.

Net loss was $(0.7) million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2022, compared with net loss of $(50.7) million, or $(1.21) per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2021. The decrease in net loss is primarily attributable to an increase in total volumes sold and higher average sales prices for our sand in addition to non-cash bad debt expense recorded in the prior year against the residual balance of accounts receivables that were previously the subject of litigation. Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which included a net loss of $(0.7) million, offset by non-cash items of $26.3 million and $(20.2) million in changes in operating assets and liabilities. The net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $32.4 million, which included a $35.0 million cash receipt related to the settlement of the U.S. Well litigation.

Contribution margin was $54.6 million, or $12.61 per ton sold, for the full year 2022 compared to $10.5 million, or $3.30 per ton sold, for the full year 2021. The increase in contribution margin was primarily due to increase in pricing and higher overall volumes in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.3 million for the full year 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(30.5) million for the full year 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to a decrease in net loss for year ended December 31, 2022 as a result of higher sales volumes and higher average selling prices of our sand.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues were $73.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to third quarter of 2022 revenues of $71.6 million. Fourth quarter 2022 revenues increased by 110% compared to fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $35.1 million. The Company had lower shortfall revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, but this was offset by higher sand sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, was primarily due to higher volumes sold at higher average selling prices.

Overall tons sold were 1,175,000 for the fourth quarter, a 6% increase over 1,110,000 tons for the third quarter of 2022. Tons sold in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 35% compared to tons sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 of 872,000. Sales volumes were substantially higher in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to the fourth quarter 2021, due primarily to increased oil and natural gas drilling activity in 2022 driven primarily by higher prices in oil and natural gas.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the third quarter of 2022. Net income of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 represented a significant increase year-over-year compared to a net loss of $(12.2) million, or $(0.29) per basic share and diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. The increase in net income year-over-year was driven by higher sales volumes, higher average sales prices for our sand, and higher utilization of our SmartSystems fleet.

Contribution margin was $17.4 million, or $14.77 per ton sold, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $17.8 million, or $16.01 per ton sold, for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.9 million, or $2.18 per ton sold, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in contribution margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average sales prices in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.3 million for the third quarter 2022 and $(4.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter or 2022, was primarily due to lower shortfall revenue in the quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA improved, compared to the fourth quarter 2021 results, due to higher sales volumes, and higher average sales prices.

Capital and Liquidity

For the full year 2022, we had negative free cash flow of $13.9 million, generating $5.4 million in cash flow from operations while spending $12.7 million on capital expenditures and $6.5 million on the acquisition of the Blair, Wisconsin mine and processing facility. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we had $2.4 million in free cash flow, generating $5.6 million in cash flow from operations and spending of $3.2 million on capital expenditures. As of December 31, 2022, we had cash on hand of $5.5 million and $19.0 million in undrawn availability on our existing credit facility.

About Smart Sand

We are a fully integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant and logistic solutions to our frac sand customers, and a broad offering of products for industrial sand customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as a proppant to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. Our sand is also a high-quality product used in a variety of industrial applications, including glass, foundry, building products, filtration, geothermal, renewables, ceramics, turf & landscaping, retail, recreation and more. We also offer logistics solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems wellsite storage capabilities. We own and operate premium sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to four Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Sand sales revenue $ 71,099 $ 66,663 $ 34,111 Shortfall revenue 414 2,681 — Logistics revenue 2,316 2,248 969 Total revenue 73,829 71,592 35,080 Cost of goods sold 62,657 60,163 39,432 Inventory impairment loss — — 2,170 Gross profit 11,172 11,429 (6,522 ) Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 4,771 3,554 4,108 Depreciation and amortization 598 556 490 Selling, general and administrative 4,147 3,542 3,873 Total operating expenses 9,516 7,652 8,471 Operating income (loss) 1,656 3,777 (14,993 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (364 ) (411 ) (452 ) Other income 412 148 316 Total other income (expenses), net 48 (263 ) (136 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit 1,704 3,514 (15,129 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (923 ) 831 (2,896 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,627 $ 2,683 $ (12,233 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 42,833 42,522 41,869 Diluted 42,862 42,524 41,869

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share amount) Revenues: Sand sales revenue $ 243,162 $ 117,402 Shortfall revenue 5,010 4,421 Logistics revenue 7,568 4,825 Total revenue 255,740 126,648 Cost of goods sold 226,149 140,384 Inventory impairment loss — 2,170 Gross profit 29,591 (15,906 ) Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 14,942 11,258 Depreciation and amortization 2,244 1,980 Selling, general and administrative 15,532 14,749 Bad debt expense 1 19,592 Total operating expenses 32,719 47,579 Operating loss (3,128 ) (63,485 ) Other (expenses) income: Interest expense, net (1,608 ) (1,979 ) Other income 828 5,773 Total other (expenses) income, net (780 ) 3,794 Loss before income tax benefit (3,908 ) (59,691 ) Income tax benefit (3,205 ) (9,017 ) Net loss $ (703 ) $ (50,674 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (1.21 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (1.21 ) Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 42,408 41,775 Diluted 42,408 41,775

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,510 $ 25,588 Accounts receivable 35,746 17,481 Unbilled receivables 79 1,884 Inventory 20,185 15,024 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,593 13,886 Total current assets 68,113 73,863 Property, plant and equipment, net 258,843 262,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,075 29,828 Intangible assets, net 6,669 7,461 Other assets 303 402 Total assets $ 360,003 $ 374,019 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,435 $ 8,479 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,430 14,073 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,959 9,842 Current portion of long-term debt 6,183 7,127 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,910 9,029 Total current liabilities 51,917 48,550 Long-term deferred revenue — 6,428 Long-term debt 9,807 15,353 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,642 23,690 Deferred tax liabilities, long-term, net 18,238 22,434 Asset retirement obligation 18,888 16,155 Other non-current liabilities 40 249 Total liabilities 116,532 132,859 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 43 42 Treasury stock, at cost (5,075 ) (4,535 ) Additional paid-in capital 178,386 174,486 Retained earnings 69,890 70,593 Accumulated other comprehensive income 227 574 Total stockholders’ equity 243,471 241,160 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 360,003 $ 374,019

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,627 $ 2,683 $ (12,233 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligation 6,584 6,698 6,371 Impairment loss — — 2,170 Amortization of intangible assets 196 198 199 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 188 (466 ) 332 Amortization of deferred financing cost 26 26 26 Accretion of debt discount 46 47 43 Deferred income taxes (1,412 ) 480 (3,004 ) Stock-based compensation 748 808 1,030 Employee stock purchase plan compensation 7 7 10 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,027 ) (3,264 ) (1,892 ) Unbilled receivables 2,398 6,042 (898 ) Inventories 433 (3,744 ) (1,813 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,452 1,218 2,637 Deferred revenue (2,946 ) (1,823 ) (179 ) Accounts payable 2,460 (445 ) 2,944 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,191 ) 2,315 (848 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 5,589 10,780 (5,105 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,196 ) (4,398 ) (4,244 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 75 995 — Net cash used in investing activities (3,121 ) (3,403 ) (4,244 ) Financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (1,851 ) (1,893 ) (1,602 ) Payments under equipment financing obligations (28 ) (28 ) (31 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 4,000 3,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (10,000 ) — — Proceeds from equity issuance — 27 — Royalty stock issuance 639 — — Purchase of treasury stock (89 ) (210 ) (108 ) Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities (7,329 ) 896 (1,741 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,861 ) 8,273 (11,090 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,371 2,098 36,678 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,510 $ 10,371 $ 25,588

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (audited) (audited) (in thousands) Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (703 ) $ (50,674 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligation 26,488 25,308 Impairment loss — 2,170 Amortization of intangible assets 792 792 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (294 ) 555 Provision for bad debt 1 19,592 Amortization of deferred financing cost 105 105 Accretion of debt discount 186 183 Deferred income taxes (4,196 ) (10,547 ) Stock-based compensation 3,184 3,161 Employee stock purchase plan compensation 25 34 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (18,265 ) 32,899 Unbilled receivables 1,805 (2,011 ) Inventories (5,161 ) 1,942 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,524 751 Deferred revenue (9,311 ) 5,913 Accounts payable 5,244 4,508 Accrued and other expenses (1,004 ) (2,243 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,420 32,438 Investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,547 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,731 ) (11,220 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 1,070 78 Net cash used in investing activities (18,208 ) (11,142 ) Financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (7,325 ) (6,771 ) Payments under equipment financing obligations (116 ) (123 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 10,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facility (10,000 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — (180 ) Proceeds from equity issuance 52 42 Royalty stock issuance 639 — Purchase of treasury stock (540 ) (401 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,290 ) (7,433 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,078 ) 13,863 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,588 11,725 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,510 $ 25,588

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Contribution Margin

We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure its financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of the Company’s business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities.

Historically, we have reported production costs and production cost per ton as non-GAAP financial measures. As we expand our logistics activities and continue to sell sand closer to the wellhead, our sand production costs will only be a portion of our overall cost structure.

Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to contribution margin. Contribution margin should not be considered an alternative to gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP. Because contribution margin may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, our definition of contribution margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of contribution margin to gross profit.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Revenue $ 73,829 $ 71,592 $ 35,080 Cost of goods sold 62,657 60,163 39,432 Gross profit 11,172 11,429 (4,352 ) Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold 6,184 6,340 6,249 Contribution margin $ 17,356 $ 17,769 $ 1,897 Contribution margin per ton $ 14.77 $ 16.01 $ 2.18 Total tons sold 1,175 1,110 872





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Revenue $ 255,740 $ 126,648 Cost of goods sold 226,149 140,384 Gross profit 29,591 (13,736 ) Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold 25,038 24,258 Contribution margin $ 54,629 $ 10,522 Contribution margin per ton $ 12.61 $ 3.30 Total tons sold 4,333 3,189

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) interest expense; and (iv) franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus: (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations; (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions; (iii) equity compensation; (iv) acquisition and development costs; (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions; (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations and other acquisition and development costs; and (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to the impact of financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of our assets;

the viability of capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;

our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in our industry without regard to the impact of financing methods or capital structure; and

our debt covenant compliance, as Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of critical covenants to the ABL Credit Facility.



We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 2,627 $ 2,683 $ (12,233 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,590 6,705 6,554 Income tax benefit (923 ) 831 (2,896 ) Interest expense 379 431 460 Franchise taxes 85 77 53 EBITDA $ 8,758 $ 10,727 $ (8,062 ) Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets 188 (466 ) 332 Equity compensation 706 713 883 Royalty stock issuance 639 — — Acquisition and development costs (1) 241 97 11 Non-cash impairment loss (2) — — 2,170 Cash charges related to restructuring and retention — 31 — Accretion of asset retirement obligations 189 189 182 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,721 $ 11,291 $ (4,484 )

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the business combinations and current development project activities.

(2) The year ended December 31, 2021 represents a write-down of our inventory based on expected yield.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (703 ) $ (50,674 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 26,521 25,495 Income tax benefit (3,205 ) (9,017 ) Interest expense 1,661 2,014 Franchise taxes 353 290 EBITDA $ 24,627 $ (31,892 ) (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets (294 ) 555 Equity compensation 2,729 2,933 Royalty stock issuance 639 — Employee retention credit — (5,026 ) Acquisition and development costs (1) 675 28 Non-cash impairment loss (2) — 2,170 Cash charges related to restructuring and retention of employees 137 9 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 758 740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,271 $ (30,483 )

(1) Represents costs incurred related to the business combinations and current development project activities.

(2) The year ended December 31, 2021 represents a write-down of our inventory based on expected yield.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, which we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to measure the liquidity of our business.

Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow. Free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP. Because free cash flows may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,589 $ 10,780 $ (5,105 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,196 ) (4,398 ) (4,244 ) Free cash flow $ 2,393 $ 6,382 $ (9,349 )





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,420 $ 32,438 Acquisition of Blair facility (6,547 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,731 ) (11,220 ) Free cash flow $ (13,858 ) $ 21,218

