Hand Wash Global Market Report 2023

The global hand wash market grew from $12.22 billion in 2022 to $13.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The hand wash market is expected to grow to $19.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The hand wash market consists of sales of products for social handwashing, antiseptic handwashing and surgical handwashing.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hand wash refers to soap or surfactant available in both liquid and powder form, generally used to remove dirt, microorganisms, and unwanted substances from the hands. Hand wash is used to wash hands to inhibit, destroy, or render harmless active bacteria, clean and moisturize hands in various places such as health clinics, restaurants, hotels, and in domestic use.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hand wash market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hand wash market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in the hand wash are ordinary and waterless hand washes.Ordinary hand washes are a class of soaps or surfactants available in either liquid or powder form that, when mixed with water, produce foam and remove all the external contaminants such as dust, harmful bacteria, and others.



The sales channels of hand wash include hypermarkets or supermarkets, pharmacies, online channels, and other sales channels. The various end-uses of hand wash include residential and commercial, and industrial.



The rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the hand wash market going forward.Hygiene consciousness and personnel care refer to the removal of microbes for the prevention of infectious diseases.



To prevent bacterial contamination and the spread of germs and viruses, frequent hand washing is necessary, particularly in public places.The communities, commercial units, and residential customers are increasingly investing in hygiene products including hand wash to protect themselves and communities from contagious infectious diseases.



For instance, in November 2022, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, as of November 2, 2022, the current 7-day average of weekly new cases (39,016) had increased 4.7% over the previous 7-day average. Further, there had been 97,604,763 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States. Furthermore, there are 78 (2.0%) counties, districts, or territories with a high COVID-19 Community Level, 614 (20.1%) counties with a medium Community Level, and 2,525 (77.5%) counties with a low Community Level. Therefore, the rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to boost demand for hand washes during the forecast period.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the hand wash market.Companies operating in hand washing are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the hand wash market.



The companies operating in the hand wash sector are investing continuous efforts to introduce new products for personnel hygiene that can reduce the risk of spreading germs and protect against microbial contamination. For instance, in April 2021, Soapy Care Ltd., an Israel-based hand washes and sanitizer manufacturer, introduced a sink embedded with a new technology known as "CleanMachine" to wash and clean hands properly.



In February 2020, Lotus Stores Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (formerly Tesco Stores (M) Sdn Bhd), a Malaysia-based retail chain, partnered with Lifebuoy, a UK-based anti-bacterial soap and hand wash manufacturer. Through this partnership, Lifebuoy provides handwashing liquids to all of Tesco’s adopted schools in the wake of viral illnesses and both companies have worked together in direct response to these illnesses.



The countries covered in the hand wash market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



