UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM ET.



The webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and through the “Investors and Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations.”

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Evoke Canale

Katherine Smith

Katherine.smith@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Joyce Allaire

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

