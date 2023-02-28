Kronos Bio Announces Participation in 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced participation in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, taking place March 6-8, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.



Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the “Novel Oncology Targets” panel discussion on Tuesday, March 7, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor, KB-0742, as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors, and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the dysregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

