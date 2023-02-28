Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023.



Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

