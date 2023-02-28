URBN Reports Q4 Results

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $31.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.34 for the three months ended January 31, 2023. For the year ended January 31, 2023, net income was $159.7 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.70.



Total Company net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2023, increased 3.9% to a record $1.38 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 2%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 3%, partially offset by a 1% negative impact of foreign currency translation. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid- single-digit positive growth in retail store sales and low single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 15% at the Free People Group and 9% at the Anthropologie Group and decreased 10% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 7% driven by a 13% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores partially offset by growth in specialty and close out account partners, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $3 million. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $25.5 million driven by a 149% increase in our subscribers as of the current quarter end versus the end of the prior year’s comparable quarter.

For the year ended January 31, 2023, total Company net sales increased 5.4% compared to the year ended January 31, 2022. Total Retail segment net sales increased 4%, with comparable Retail segment net sales also increasing 4%. The relative proportion of Retail segment sales attributable to store and digital channels changed due in large part to the temporary global store closures and occupancy restrictions in the prior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With those restrictions not present in the current year, Retail segment comparable sales increased due to high single-digit positive growth in retail store sales due to increased store traffic and low single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 11% at the Free People Group and 11% at the Anthropologie Group and decreased 7% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 1%, driven by a 1% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales primarily due to a decrease in sales to department stores, partially offset by an increase in sales to specialty accounts. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $81.9 million due to a 149% increase in our subscribers as of the current fiscal year end versus the end of the prior year’s comparable period.

“We are pleased to report record fourth quarter sales driven by strength at the Anthropologie, Free People and Nuuly brands,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “We enter the spring selling season with an improved inventory position which bodes well for merchandise margin opportunity in fiscal 2024,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and twelve-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 602,865 $ 558,699 $ 1,985,928 $ 1,794,266 Urban Outfitters 425,636 474,385 1,547,344 1,681,559 Free People Group 306,153 276,190 1,104,012 1,003,644 Nuuly 42,733 17,277 129,637 47,724 Menus & Venues 7,186 5,648 28,323 21,570 Total Company $ 1,384,573 $ 1,332,199 $ 4,795,244 $ 4,548,763 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,289,201 $ 1,258,268 $ 4,415,358 $ 4,248,681 Wholesale Segment 52,639 56,654 250,249 252,358 Nuuly Segment 42,733 17,277 129,637 47,724 Total Company $ 1,384,573 $ 1,332,199 $ 4,795,244 $ 4,548,763





For the three months ended January 31, 2023, the gross profit rate decreased by 68 basis points compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022. Gross profit dollars increased 1.4% to $372.3 million from $367.3 million in the year ended January 31, 2022. The decrease in gross profit rate was primarily due to store impairment charges of $5.5 million, or 39 bps, in the three months ended January 31, 2023. Retail segment merchandise margins were slightly lower as improved initial merchandise markups were offset by higher markdowns at the Urban Outfitters and Free People Group brands as compared to the comparable prior year quarter. A decline in Wholesale segment gross profit rate also contributed to the total Company gross profit decline as a result of increased sales discounts to clear out excess merchandise. Finally, the Nuuly segment gross profit rate improved due to operating leverage from the significant growth in subscribers.

For the year ended January 31, 2023, the gross profit rate decreased by 308 basis points compared to the year ended January 31, 2022. Gross profit dollars decreased 4.5% to $1.43 billion from $1.49 billion in the year ended January 31, 2022. The decrease in gross profit rate and dollars was primarily due to higher markdowns driven by the Urban Outfitters and Free People Group brands in the Retail segment as compared to record low markdown rates in the comparable prior year period. Additionally, during the year ended January 31, 2023, the Company recorded store impairment charges of $6.4 million.

As of January 31, 2023, total inventory increased by $17.8 million, or 3.1%, compared to total inventory as of January 31, 2022. Total Retail segment inventory increased by 4% and Wholesale segment inventory decreased by 7%.

For the three months ended January 31, 2023, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $21.1 million, or 6.7%, compared to the three months ended January 31, 2022, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 63 basis points. The deleverage in SG&A as a rate to sales and growth in SG&A dollars was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support increased sales and customer growth and severance expenses.

For the year ended January 31, 2023, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $115.2 million, or 10.6%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged 118 basis points. The deleverage in SG&A as a rate to sales and growth in SG&A dollars was primarily related to higher store payroll primarily due to increased store associate hours to support increased customer traffic and higher average wages in order to attract and retain employees. Additionally, marketing expenses increased to support sales and customer growth.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2023 was 23.6%, compared to 21.1% in the three months ended January 31, 2022. The Company’s effective tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2023 was 27.8%, compared to 23.2% in the year ended January 31, 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2023 was attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings, tax rate law changes and the prior year favorable impact of equity activity.

Net income for the three months ended January 31, 2023 was $31.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $0.34. Net income for the year ended January 31, 2023 was $159.7 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.70.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program; all shares were repurchased and the authorization was completed by the end of June 2022. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the year ended January 31, 2023, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 4.7 million common shares for approximately $112 million. As of January 31, 2023, 19.2 million common shares were remaining under the program.

During the year ended January 31, 2023, the Company opened a total of 33 new retail locations including: 19 Free People Group stores (including 11 FP Movement stores), 7 Urban Outfitters stores, 6 Anthropologie Group stores and 1 Menus & Venues restaurant; and closed 15 retail locations including: 6 Anthropologie Group stores, 5 Urban Outfitters stores and 4 Free People Group stores. During the year ended January 31, 2023, 4 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store were opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 263 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 238 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 188 Free People stores (including 31 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Menus & Venues restaurants, 6 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores as of January 31, 2023. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,384,573 $ 1,332,199 $ 4,795,244 $ 4,548,763 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 1,006,794 964,903 3,361,611 3,054,813 Store impairment 5,459 — 6,417 — Gross profit 372,320 367,296 1,427,216 1,493,950 Selling, general and administrative expenses 335,070 313,988 1,200,593 1,085,384 Income from operations 37,250 53,308 226,623 408,566 Other income (loss), net 3,926 (1,432 ) (5,344 ) (3,935 ) Income before income taxes 41,176 51,876 221,279 404,631 Income tax expense 9,714 10,924 61,580 94,015 Net income $ 31,462 $ 40,952 $ 159,699 $ 310,616 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 1.71 $ 3.17 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 1.70 $ 3.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 92,178,462 97,467,049 93,199,874 98,022,583 Diluted 93,619,121 98,738,272 94,144,062 99,268,705 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 72.7 % 72.4 % 70.1 % 67.2 % Store impairment 0.4 % — 0.1 % — Gross profit 26.9 % 27.6 % 29.8 % 32.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 24.2 % 23.6 % 25.1 % 23.8 % Income from operations 2.7 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 9.0 % Other income (loss), net 0.3 % (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Income before income taxes 3.0 % 3.9 % 4.6 % 8.9 % Income tax expense 0.7 % 0.8 % 1.3 % 2.1 % Net income 2.3 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 6.8 %









URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,260 $ 206,575 Marketable securities 181,378 239,420 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $1,496 and $1,348, respectively 70,339 63,760 Inventory 587,510 569,699 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197,232 206,293 Total current assets 1,237,719 1,285,747 Property and equipment, net 1,187,735 1,145,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 959,436 1,000,255 Marketable securities 102,844 223,557 Deferred income taxes and other assets 195,178 136,703 Total Assets $ 3,682,912 $ 3,791,347 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 257,620 $ 304,246 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 232,672 236,315 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other

current liabilities 400,082 440,912 Total current liabilities 890,374 981,473 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 884,696 951,080 Deferred rent and other liabilities 115,159 113,054 Total Liabilities 1,890,229 2,045,607 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares

authorized, 92,180,709 and 96,431,044 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively 9 10 Additional paid-in-capital 15,248 — Retained earnings 1,826,061 1,770,560 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,635 ) (24,830 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,792,683 1,745,740 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,682,912 $ 3,791,347









URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 159,699 $ 310,616 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 102,339 105,672 Non-cash lease expense 193,863 193,032 Benefit for deferred income taxes (2,577 ) (2,695 ) Share-based compensation expense 29,449 25,741 Store impairment 6,417 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 982 1 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (7,103 ) 26,029 Inventory (22,286 ) (181,898 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (31,257 ) (10,209 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities (49,593 ) 124,840 Operating lease liabilities (237,204 ) (231,810 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 142,729 359,319 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (199,513 ) (262,429 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (109,148 ) (505,936 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 276,650 280,701 Net cash used in investing activities (32,011 ) (487,664 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 376 3,290 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (112,016 ) (55,765 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (6,760 ) (7,790 ) Net cash used in financing activities (118,400 ) (60,265 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,367 (450 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,315 ) (189,060 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 206,575 395,635 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 201,260 $ 206,575



