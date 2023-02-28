Chimerix to Present at Cowen and Company 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Targeted Oncology Panel at the Cowen and Company 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET.



An audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

