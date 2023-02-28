Whitestone REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt.



“2022 was an outstanding year of achievement for Whitestone. We grew occupancy by 240 basis points to a record 93.7%. Same store NOI was up 7.9%. We grew FFO/share by nearly 20% and reduced our debt/EBITDAre by 1.3x, down to 7.8x. We amended and extended our credit facility and subsequently received an investment grade credit rating. Our tenants and our centers continue to thrive, and we are eager to build on this momentum in 2023. We remain focused on maximizing shareholder value through disciplined organic growth, prudent capital allocation, balance sheet strengthening and judicious expense management.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $34.9 million versus $33.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $19.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, versus $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $0.23 versus $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

EBITDAre of $20.3 million versus $17.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 7.1% to $23.4 million versus $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 4.3% to $21.99, compared to the prior year quarter.



Full Year 2022 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Revenues of $139.4 million versus $125.4 million for 2021.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $35.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, versus $12.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for 2021.



Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share of $1.03 versus $0.86 for 2021.

EBITDAre of $80.8 million versus $66.6 million for 2021.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 7.9% to $86.7 million versus $80.4 million for 2021.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2022 and 2021 the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Fourth Quarter

2022 Fourth Quarter

2021 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 93.7% 91.3% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 98.0% 95.5% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 91.2% 88.9% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 7.1% 12.8% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 23.5% 14.9% New Leases 24.3% 11.2% Renewal Leases 23.2% 15.7% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 22 46 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $27.5 $17.5 Number of Renewal Leases 38 65 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $9.7 $20.7



Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of December 31, 2022, Whitestone had total debt of $626.0 million, along with capacity and availability of $146.4 million each under its $250 million revolving credit facility.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On December 15, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per common share and OP unit for the first quarter of 2023, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04 in January, February and March of 2023. The fourth quarter dividend represents an 11.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

2023 Full Year Guidance

The Company currently estimates that U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.29 to $0.33 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $0.95 to $0.99 per diluted share and OP Unit.

Initial 2023

Guidance 2022 Actual (unaudited, amounts in thousands except

per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $14,400 - $16,500 $35,270 FFO (1) $48,300 - $50,400 $52,193 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.29 - $0.33 $0.71 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $0.95 - $0.99 $1.03 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 2.5% – 4.5% 7.9% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.75% – 1.50% 0.83% General and administrative expense $19,200 - $19,700 $18,066(4) Interest expense $31,700 - $33,200 $27,193 Ending occupancy 93.5% - 94.5% 93.7% Net Debt to EBITDAre Ratio (3) 7.3X - 6.9X 7.7X

(1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table.

(2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.

(3) Fourth quarter annualized EBITDAre.

(4) Includes $2.2 million of reduced expenses from stock forfeitures related to the termination of former executives.

Portfolio Statistics

As of December 31, 2022, Whitestone wholly owned 57 Community-Centered Properties™ with 5.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA“). Five of the 57 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas, 25 in Arizona and 1 in Illinois. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (5), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (14), Phoenix (25), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,477 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.2% of annualized base rental revenues. No single tenant exceeded 2.2% of total revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with the issuance of its financial results, the Company invites you to listen to its earnings release conference call to be broadcast live on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:00 A.M Eastern Time / 7:00 A.M. Central Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. Conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website.

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-407-0784 Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-689-8560



The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921 Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671 Passcode (for all participants): 13734723



Supplemental Financial Information

The fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com. The earnings release and supplemental data package will also be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call Investor Relations at (713) 435-2219.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition, pending acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on our financial condition and results of operations, anticipated capital expenditures required to complete projects, amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our shareholders in the future and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy, the real estate industry in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; inflation and increases in interest rates, operating costs or general and administrative expenses; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding extinguishment of debt costs.

Management uses FFO and Normalized FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income (loss) alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO and Normalized FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Normalized FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Normalized FFO does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Normalized FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Investor and Media Relations:

David Mordy

Director, Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,199,041 $ 1,196,919 Accumulated depreciation (208,286 ) (190,333 ) Total real estate assets 990,755 1,006,586 Investment in real estate partnership 34,826 34,588 Cash and cash equivalents 6,166 15,721 Restricted cash 189 193 Escrows and acquisition deposits 12,827 11,323 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 25,570 22,395 Receivable due from related party 1,377 847 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 12,697 8,442 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 7,838 1,995 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,522 — Total assets $ 1,102,767 $ 1,102,090 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 625,427 $ 642,842 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 36,154 45,777 Payable due to related party 1,561 997 Tenants' security deposits 8,428 8,070 Dividends and distributions payable 6,008 5,366 Finance lease liabilities 735 — Total liabilities 678,313 703,052 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 49,422,716 and 49,144,153 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 624,785 623,462 Accumulated deficit (212,366 ) (223,973 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,980 (6,754 ) Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 418,448 392,783 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,006 6,255 Total equity 424,454 399,038 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,102,767 $ 1,102,090







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 19,236 $ 18,410 Accrued rents and other recoveries 22,103 18,681 Allowance for doubtful accounts (16,230 ) (14,896 ) Other receivables 461 200 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 25,570 $ 22,395 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 124 $ 222 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 129 $ 231







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rental(1) $ 34,700 $ 32,961 $ 138,200 $ 123,877 Management, transaction, and other fees 218 297 1,221 1,488 Total revenues 34,918 33,258 139,421 125,365 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 8,046 7,492 31,707 28,950 Operating and maintenance 6,435 6,488 25,688 22,560 Real estate taxes 3,740 3,975 17,607 16,762 General and administrative 5,003 6,589 18,066 22,625 Total operating expenses 23,224 24,544 93,068 90,897 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,082 6,147 27,193 24,564 Gain on sale of properties, net (16,950 ) — (16,950 ) (266 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 180 1 192 90 Interest, dividend and other investment income (22 ) (13 ) (65 ) (116 ) Total other expenses (income) (8,710 ) 6,135 10,370 24,272 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 20,404 2,579 35,983 10,196 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (65 ) 180 239 609 Provision for income tax (109 ) (111 ) (422 ) (385 ) Income from continuing operations 20,230 2,648 35,800 10,420 Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — — — 1,833 Income from discontinued operations — — — 1,833 Net Income 20,230 2,648 35,800 12,253 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 291 40 530 205 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 19,939 $ 2,608 $ 35,270 $ 12,048







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.40 $ 0.05 $ 0.72 $ 0.23 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT — — — 0.03 Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.40 $ 0.05 $ 0.72 $ 0.26 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.40 $ 0.05 $ 0.71 $ 0.22 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT — — — 0.04 Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.40 $ 0.05 $ 0.71 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 49,384 49,102 49,256 45,486 Diluted 50,126 49,981 49,950 46,336 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 20,230 $ 2,648 $ 35,800 $ 12,253 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging activities (1,698 ) 3,020 12,925 7,803 Comprehensive income 18,532 5,668 48,725 20,056 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 291 40 530 205 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (24 ) 48 191 130 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 18,265 $ 5,580 $ 48,004 $ 19,721







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 26,090 $ 23,818 $ 101,113 $ 90,859 Recoveries 9,151 8,553 38,243 32,928 Bad debt (541 ) 590 (1,156 ) 90 Total rental $ 34,700 $ 32,961 $ 138,200 $ 123,877







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 35,800 $ 10,420 Net income from discontinued operations — 1,833 Net income 35,800 12,253 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,707 28,950 Amortization of deferred loan costs 1,100 1,096 Gain on sale of properties, net (16,950 ) (266 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 192 90 Bad debt 1,156 (90 ) Share-based compensation 1,511 5,913 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (239 ) (609 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and acquisition deposits (1,504 ) (2,049 ) Accrued rents and accounts receivable (4,331 ) 704 Receivable due from related party (530 ) (512 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (3,386 ) (3,259 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,749 1,963 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,766 ) 2,663 Payable due to related party 564 872 Tenants' security deposits 358 1,154 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,431 47,040 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (16,992 ) (81,588 ) Acquisition of ground lease (9,786 ) — Additions to real estate (13,659 ) (9,642 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 33,723 — Net cash used in investing activities (6,714 ) (91,230 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations — 1,833 Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (22,958 ) (19,320 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (346 ) (331 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs — 55,981 Payments of exchange offer costs (335 ) (63 ) Net payments of credit facility (16,000 ) — Repayments of notes payable (3,468 ) (3,261 ) Payment of loan origination costs (3,632 ) — Repurchase of common shares (537 ) (691 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (47,276 ) 32,315 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,559 ) (10,042 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,914 25,956 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 6,355 $ 15,914





(1 ) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Supplemental Disclosures

(in thousands)



Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 26,493 $ 23,685 Cash paid for taxes $ 366 $ 364 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 454 $ 297 Financed insurance premiums $ 1,846 $ 1,712 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 67 $ 60 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 618 $ 18 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 12,925 $ 7,803 Reallocation of ownership percentage between parent and subsidiary $ — $ (27 ) Recognition of finance lease liabilities $ 735 $ —





December 31, 2022 2022 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,166 $ 15,721 Restricted cash 189 193 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 6,355 $ 15,914







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FFO (NAREIT) AND NORMALIZED FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 19,939 $ 2,608 $ 35,270 $ 12,048 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 8,004 7,453 31,538 28,806 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata)(2) 404 420 1,613 1,674 Loss on disposal of assets, net 180 1 192 90 Gain on sale of properties from continuing operations, net (16,950 ) — (16,950 ) (266 ) Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — — — (1,833 ) Gain on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) — — — (19 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 291 40 530 205 FFO (NAREIT) 11,868 10,522 52,193 40,705 Adjustments to reconcile to Normalized FFO: Early debt extinguishment costs — — 147 — Normalized FFO $ 11,868 $ 10,522 $ 52,340 $ 40,705 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 11,868 $ 10,522 $ 52,193 $ 40,705 Normalized FFO $ 11,868 $ 10,522 $ 52,340 $ 40,705 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 49,384 49,102 49,256 45,486 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 695 771 738 772 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 50,079 49,873 49,994 46,258 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 742 879 694 850 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 50,821 50,752 50,688 47,108 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 1.04 $ 0.88 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 1.03 $ 0.86 Normalized FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 1.05 $ 0.88 Normalized FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 1.03 $ 0.86





(1 ) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership. (2 ) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of December 31, 2022 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 19,939 $ 2,608 $ 35,270 $ 12,048 General and administrative expenses 5,003 6,589 18,066 22,625 Depreciation and amortization 8,046 7,492 31,707 28,950 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership(1) 65 (180 ) (239 ) (609 ) Interest expense 8,082 6,147 27,193 24,564 Interest, dividend and other investment income (22 ) (13 ) (65 ) (116 ) Provision for income taxes 109 111 422 385 Gain on sale of properties from continuing operations, net (16,950 ) — (16,950 ) (266 ) Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — — — (1,833 ) Management fee, net of related expenses — 85 112 331 Loss on disposal of assets, net 180 1 192 90 NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 594 987 3,023 3,833 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 291 40 530 205 NOI $ 25,337 $ 23,867 $ 99,261 $ 90,207 Non-Same Store NOI (2) (727 ) (623 ) (7,244 ) (3,513 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) (594 ) (987 ) (3,023 ) (3,833 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 24,016 22,257 88,994 82,861 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (378 ) (238 ) (1,181 ) (1,371 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (264 ) (198 ) (949 ) (832 ) Same Store lease termination fees (21 ) (14 ) (135 ) (280 ) Same Store NOI (3) $ 23,353 $ 21,807 $ 86,729 $ 80,378





(1 ) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of December 31, 2022 have not been made available to us, we have estimated equity in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. (2 ) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2022 to the three months ended December 31, 2021, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022 and properties sold between October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022 and properties sold between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022, but not included in discontinued operations. (3 ) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2022 to the three months ended December 31, 2021, Same Store includes properties owned before October 1, 2021 and not sold before December 31, 2022. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2021 and not sold before December 31, 2022.







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 19,939 $ 2,608 $ 35,270 $ 12,048 Depreciation and amortization 8,046 7,492 31,707 28,950 Interest expense 8,082 6,147 27,193 24,564 Provision for income taxes 109 111 422 385 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 291 40 530 205 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership(1) 65 (180 ) (239 ) (609 ) EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership(1) 533 813 2,626 3,071 Gain on sale of properties from continuing operations, net (16,950 ) — (16,950 ) (266 ) Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — — — (1,833 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 180 1 192 90 EBITDAre $ 20,295 $ 17,032 $ 80,751 $ 66,605





(1 ) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company's investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of December 31, 2022 have not been made available to us, we have estimated equity in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report.







Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Initial Full Year Guidance for 2023

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)