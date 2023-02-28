MDxHealth to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

NEWS RELEASE

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 28, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that Michael McGarrity, chief executive officer, will present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6th, 2023 at 1:30pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference is taking place March 6 - 8, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the healthcare industry.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

