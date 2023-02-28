Austin, TX, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects welcomes Rhonda Bly as Strategic Relationships Director – Austin. In her 25 years of business development, she’s built lasting relationships by focusing on what people need, what they value, and what drives them to do what they do.

“I’ve known and worked with Pfluger’s people for nearly a decade,” Rhonda said, “I am excited to be part of the firm with their reputation, and purpose-driven brand.”

Rhonda’s BD success is grounded in her love of architecture. “I went back to college after working for a management consulting firm to study biology. I realized I was missing a creative component to my life and found architecture.”

Rhonda enjoys spending time with her children, listening to live music, traveling, food, art, and being an active member of her community. She currently participates in several businesses and civic groups in Austin, such as the Real Estate Council, Urban Land Institute, United Way, Commercial Real Estate Women, and the Women’s Fund.

“We are so excited to have Rhonda in Austin,” said Jessica Molter, Managing Principal of Pfluger’s Austin office. “Having worked together in the past, we knew she would be a fit. Her experience and energy have already made a meaningful difference in the firm.”

Connect with Rhonda here.

_______

ABOUT PFLUGER

Pfluger creates beautiful, functional, environmentally sensitive spaces that meet the needs of those we serve. Our inclusive and collaborative teams respect ideas that reflect independent thought and individual backgrounds. We believe that by empowering our differences, we can achieve extraordinary results that will inspire people to create a more meaningful human experience.

Attachment