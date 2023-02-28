Unaudited financial report of Nordic Fibreboard AS for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2022

English Estonian

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q4 2022 were € 2.03 million (down from € 2.34 million in Q4 2021). The main business area of production and wholesale of fibreboard recorded sales in Q4 2022 of € 2.02 million, 12% down from sales in Q4 2021. The remaining business area is real estate management of the property owned in Suur-Jõe Street in Pärnu, who recorded sales of € 11 thousand in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: 36 thousand).

Consolidated sales for the full year 2022 was € 11.07 million, which is an increase of 10% compared to 2021 full year sales of € 10.10 million. The reason for such sales increase is due to increased sales of fibreboards in our key markets such as Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Latvia. However, the Group’s gross margin fell from 33% for full year 2021 to becoming 23% for full year 2022, the main reasons being the increased prices of raw materials in the fibreboard production, these being woodchips and energy.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS was € 661 thousand for Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: EBITDA € 215 thousand). The increase in EBITDA in Q4 2022 was due to the revaluation of the fair value of the investment property in the real estate management segment, adding € 697 thousand to EBITDA and thus increasing EBITDA margin in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021 from 9% to 33%. The Fibreboard segment reported negative EBITDA of € 23 thousand in Q4 2022 (Q4 2021: € 218 thousand) due to higher woodchip prices and less output due to slowdown in demand at the end of the year. The consolidated EBITDA for the full year 2022 was € 1.73 million, which is an increase of 11% compared to full year 2021.

Consolidated net profit for Q4 2022 was € 386 thousand, which includes dividend income of € 24 thousand from the fibreboard division’s 20% ownership stake in Trigon Property Development AS (TPD). In Q4 2021, we recorded a loss € 27 thousand on the revaluation of this shareholding. Net profit for full year 2022 was € 1.23 million, which includes total year 2022 dividend income from TPD shares of € 129 thousand (full year 2021: profit € 1.20 million).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 Fibreboards production and sales 2,020 2,304 11,035 9,842 Real Estate Management 11 36 39 254 TOTAL 2,031 2,339 11,074 10,096

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales (23) 218 1,092 1,555 Real Estate Management 690 5 672 15 Group transactions (6) (8) (32) (13) TOTAL EBITDA 661 215 1,732 1,557 Depreciation (125) (118) (497) (498) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 536 97 1,235 1,059 Net financial costs (150) (124) (1) 143 NET PROFIT/ LOSS 386 (27) 1,234 1,202





NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: Fibreboard production and sales

Fibreboard sales in Q4 2022 were € 2.02 million (Q4 2021: € 2.30 million). The decrease in sales in Q4 2022 was due to a substantial reduction in demand in our main local markets, such drop being a reflection of the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine, increased interest rates, and higher energy prices.

The operating profitability, ie EBITDA, of the Nordic Fibreboard Ltd activities in Q4 2022 was negative € 23 thousand (Q4 2021: positive € 218 thousand). This being caused by increased cost prices for woodchips, company´s main raw material, as well as higher electricity prices in the second half of 2022.

The EBITDA of fibreboard for the full year in 2021 was € 1.09 million (full year in 2021: € 1.55 million).

FIBREBOARD SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTS

€ thousand € thousand Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 European Union 1,871 1,992 10,297 8,225 Middle East 82 0 154 13 Russia 0 273 427 1,356 Asia 0 23 69 147 Africa 0 0 0 46 Other 67 16 88 55 TOTAL 2,020 2,304 11,035 9,842

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: Real estate management

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants and rental income from real estate management was € 11 thousand in Q4 2022, (Q4 2021: € 36 thousand). The reason for the decrease in sales revenue was caused by the loss of the largest tenant at the end of 2021.

The real estate management EBITDA for Q4 2022 were € 690 thousand (Q4 2021: € 5 thousand). The reason for such a large change in EBITDA is the income received from the fair value revaluation of the real estate investment object located at Suur-Jõe Street 48 in Pärnu in the amount of € 697 thousand at the end of 20222

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 31.12.2022 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.4 million (31.12.2021: 8.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.12.2022 were € 4.3 million (31.12.2021: € 4.2 million), of which the Group has payables of € 0.5 million as at 31.012.2022 (31.12.2021: € 0.4 million) and borrowings of € 3.2 million as at 31.12.2022 (31.12.2021: also € 3.2 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 0.6 million as at 31.12.2022 (31.12.2021: € 0.9 million). Inventories were € 1.7 million as of 31.12.2022 (31.12.2021: € 0.4 million). Fixed assets were € 7.2 million as of 31.12.2022 (€ 6.7 million as of 31.12.2021).

During 2022 twelve months, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled € 152 thousand (2021 twelve months: € 730 thousand). Cash outflows due to investment activities was € 129 thousand during 2022, mainly consisting of investments into production assets of € 254 thousand and dividend received from TPD shares of € 129 thousand (2021: cash outflow € 587 thousand). Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 78 thousand during 2022 (2021: cash outflow € 112 thousand). Net cash effect during 2022 twelve months cash outflow of € 55 thousand, (2021: cash inflow € 31 thousand).

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

As a result of the declining demand during Q4 2022, company decided to undertake major maintenance work of the factory at the start of 2023, thus delaying reopening of the production line until 20 February 2023. This also gave the opportunity to sell off excessive inventory. During the last few weeks, before the release of the report, we have observed an increase in demand, which we attribute to more market macro certainties, such as less unpredictable energy prices and a downturn in inflation. The pricing of the company´s main raw material, woodchips, seem to be easing somewhat from end of last year while pricing of second largest input cost, electricity, is fixed at a high price. The company´s previous electricity contract ended 31.12.2022, and a new contract was concluded for period 1.1.2023 to 30.6.2024, at a higher price than the old contract (see further notes in Financial Risks section below).

The company had a longer maintenance period at start of year 2023, from mid-December 2022 to 19th February 2023. Production was restarted only on 20th February. With no output during this period, while having to carry the normal costing during the maintenance period, the company expect 2023 Q1 financial results to be poor. That being said, the building materials market tend to be more active during the Spring months (ie Q2) and at this stage it does look like this will be case also this year.

PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT

The company will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu. A detail plan for the property is ongoing (expected to be approved this Spring), with the intention of converting the property into a private residential property.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 Revenue 2,031 2,339 11,074 10,096 EBITDA 661 215 1,732 1,557 EBITDA margin 33% 9% 16% 15% Operating profit/-loss 536 97 1,235 1,059 Operating margin 26% 4% 11% 10% Net profit/-loss 386 (27) 1,234 1,202 Net margin 19% (1%) 11% 12%





Statement of financial position 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Total assets 9,408 8,063 Return on assets 13% 15% Equity 5,084 3,850 Return on equity 24% 31% Debt-to-equity ratio 46% 52% Share 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Last Price* 1.60 1.95 Earnings per share 0.27 0.27 Price-earnings ratio 5.83 7.30 Book value of a share 1.13 0.86 Market to book ratio 1.42 2.28 Market capitalization, € thousand 7,198 8,773 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Trailing twelve months (TTM) net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total shares

* http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

Consolidated statement of financial positions

€ thousand 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Cash and cash equivalents 2 57 26 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 559 902 794 Inventories (Note 3) 1,672 390 544 Total current assets 2,233 1,349 1,364 Investment property (Note 4) 1,859 1,152 1,134 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 644 644 451 Property, plant, equipment and right-of-use assets (Note 5) 4,670 4,915 4,695 Intangible assets (Note 6) 2 3 6 Total non-current assets 7,175 6,714 6,286 TOTAL ASSETS 9,408 8,063 7,650 Borrowings (Notes 8) 290 146 756 Payables and prepayments (Notes 9) 1,014 829 1,574 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 18 19 18 Total current liabilities 1,322 994 2,348 Long-term borrowings (Notes 8) 2,875 3,074 2,493 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 127 145 161 Total non-current liabilities 3,002 3,219 2,654 Total liabilities 4,324 4,213 5,002 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 Statutory reserve capital 45 0 0 Retained earnings (loss) 4,589 3,400 2,198 Total equity 5,084 3,850 2,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,408 8,063 7,650

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 25 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

€ thousand Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 Revenue (Note 13) 2,031 2,339 11,074 10,096 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) 1,890 1,843 9,024 7,294 Gross profit 141 496 2,050 2,802 Distribution costs (Note 15) 193 277 1,112 1,168 Administrative expenses (Note 16) 109 120 424 565 Other operating income (Note 18) 697 0 730 5 Other operating expenses (Note 18) 0 2 9 15 Operating profit (loss) 536 97 1,235 1,059 Finance income (Note 19) 24 0 129 265 Finance costs (Note 19) 174 124 130 122 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 386 (27) 1,234 1,202 NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 386 (27) 1,234 1,202 Basic earnings per share (Note 12) 0.09 (0.01) 0.27 0.27 Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) 0.09 (0.01) 0.27 0.27

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 25 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

TORFINN LOSVIK

Chairman of the board

Phone: +372 56 99 0988

torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com



