Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size Growing at 8.6% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 485.7 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size accounted for USD 196.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 485.7 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Agricultural And Farm Machinery Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 196.5 Billion and is set to reach USD 485.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

The increasing demand for food and the growing need for higher productivity in agriculture are the major driving factors for the growth of the agricultural and farm machinery market.

The use of precision farming techniques and the adoption of autonomous tractors and drones in agriculture are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the agricultural and farm machinery market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

key players in the agricultural and farm machinery market include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and CLAAS KGaA mbH.











Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Report Coverage:

Market Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Size 2022 USD 196.5 Billion Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Forecast 2032 USD 485.7 Billion Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 8.6% Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Base Year 2022 Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Application, And By Geography Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Claas KGaA mbH, Yanmar Co., Ltd., SDF Group, and Iseki & Co., Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Overview:

The Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market is a dynamic and rapidly growing industry that caters to the needs of modern agriculture. Agricultural machinery is an essential part of the farming process and is used to increase productivity and efficiency on the farm. These machines include a wide variety of equipment, from tractors to plows to irrigation systems.

The agricultural and farm machinery market is driven by a variety of factors, including the growing demand for food, the need to increase agricultural productivity, and the development of new technologies. As a result, the industry is seeing a significant amount of innovation and growth, with companies developing new and more efficient machines that can improve crop yields and reduce labor costs.

One of the most significant trends in the agricultural machinery market is the use of precision farming techniques. These techniques involve using data and analytics to optimize farming processes, including the use of fertilizer, irrigation, and seed placement. The adoption of precision farming techniques has led to increased efficiency and reduced waste in the agricultural industry.

Another important trend in the agricultural machinery market is the adoption of autonomous machinery, such as autonomous tractors and drones. These machines can be programmed to perform specific tasks, such as planting and harvesting crops, without the need for human intervention. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the farming industry by reducing labor costs and improving productivity.

Trends in the Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market:

Vertical Farming Equipment: With the increasing demand for locally grown produce, the market for vertical farming equipment is growing. These machines are designed to optimize space utilization and can be used to grow a variety of crops indoors.

Autonomous Tractors: Autonomous tractors are a major trend in the agricultural machinery market, as they can operate with minimal human intervention, reducing labor costs and increasing efficiency.

Robotic Harvesting Systems: Robotic harvesting systems are being developed to help farmers automate the harvesting process. These machines use sensors and cameras to identify ripe crops and harvest them with minimal waste.

Precision Irrigation Systems: Precision irrigation systems use data and analytics to optimize water usage in agriculture. These systems can help reduce water waste and improve crop yields.

Soil Sensors: Soil sensors are being used to monitor soil moisture and nutrient levels. These sensors can help farmers optimize their fertilizer and irrigation usage, leading to better crop yields.

Hydroponic Farming Equipment: Hydroponic farming equipment is being developed to help farmers grow crops using water and nutrient solutions, without the need for soil. This equipment is ideal for indoor and urban farming operations.

Biostimulants: Biostimulants are being used to help improve crop growth and yield. These products contain natural substances that can help enhance plant growth and protect against disease.

Drones for Crop Management: Drones are being used for crop management, including aerial surveys, mapping, and monitoring of crops. These machines can provide farmers with real-time data on crop health and growth.

Livestock Monitoring Systems: Livestock monitoring systems use sensors and data analytics to monitor the health and behavior of livestock, providing farmers with real-time insights into the health of their herds.

Biodegradable Mulching Films: Biodegradable mulching films are being developed to help reduce plastic waste in agriculture. These films are made from biodegradable materials and can break down naturally in the soil.

Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Dynamics:

Rising labor costs: The high cost of labor in many countries has made it more cost-effective to invest in agricultural machinery, which can perform tasks more efficiently and with fewer workers.

Need for efficiency: The need for efficiency in the agriculture sector has driven the adoption of machinery that can perform tasks faster and more accurately than human labor, resulting in increased demand for these machines.

Environmental concerns: The use of agricultural machinery can help reduce waste and improve efficiency in the farming process, leading to reduced environmental impact and increased demand for sustainable practices.

Increase in government support: Many governments around the world are supporting the agriculture sector by offering subsidies and other incentives for investment in farming machinery.

Need for speed: The use of agricultural machinery can help speed up the farming process, enabling farmers to plant and harvest crops more quickly, resulting in increased demand for these machines.

Focus on animal welfare: The trend towards improving animal welfare has led to increased demand for livestock monitoring systems, which can help farmers better monitor the health and behavior of their animals.

Farm consolidation: The consolidation of small farms into larger operations has resulted in increased demand for larger and more efficient machinery.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market:

Weather and natural disasters: Adverse weather conditions, such as droughts, floods, or storms, can disrupt farming operations and damage machinery, leading to decreased demand for new equipment.

Trade tensions: Trade tensions between countries can disrupt global supply chains, making it difficult to obtain the necessary parts and components for agricultural machinery.

Labor shortages: A shortage of skilled labor in the agriculture industry can limit the adoption of new machinery, as farmers may not have the necessary expertise to operate and maintain these machines.

Cost of machinery: The high cost of agricultural machinery can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for small-scale farmers or those operating in regions with lower levels of economic development.

Lack of financing options: The lack of financing options for agricultural machinery can make it difficult for farmers to invest in new equipment, particularly in developing countries.

Aging farming population: The aging of the farming population in many countries can limit the adoption of new machinery, as older farmers may be less willing or able to learn new technologies.

Infrastructure challenges: Poor infrastructure in some regions, such as inadequate roads or limited access to electricity, can limit the use of agricultural machinery.



Market Segmentation:

By Type of Equipment

Spraying and handling equipment

Irrigation and crop processing equipment

Agricultural tractors

Harvesting equipment

Cultivation and soil preparation equipment



By Application

Plant protection

Threshing and harvesting

Land development

After agro processing

Others



Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Agricultural and Farm Machinery market share is also high, with the United States being the largest market in the region. The market is driven by a number of factors, including the growing demand for food, the need for efficiency in farming operations, and the adoption of precision agriculture techniques. The region is also characterized by a large number of small-scale farms, which has led to a growing demand for small-sized and versatile machinery, such as compact tractors and combines.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market share is the largest and is growing at the fastest rate, with countries such as China, India, and Japan driving growth in the region. The market is driven by factors such as the need for increased food production to feed growing populations, the adoption of precision agriculture, and the increasing adoption of mechanized farming. In China, the market is also driven by government initiatives to modernize agriculture and improve efficiency in the sector, while in India, the market is driven by the need to modernize the largely non mechanized agricultural sector.

Europe is another key Agricultural and Farm Machinery market, driven by a combination of factors, including government support for agriculture, the adoption of sustainable farming practices, and the growth of precision agriculture. The region is also characterized by a highly fragmented agricultural sector, with many small-scale farms, which has led to an increased demand for small-sized and versatile machinery, such as compact tractors and implements. The market is also seeing an increased demand for specialized machinery, such as orchard and vineyard tractors, as the region is known for its high-quality wine production.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Agricultural and Farm Machinery market share. In Latin America, Brazil and Argentina are driving the market growth. The market is driven by factors such as the need to improve efficiency in the agricultural sector, the adoption of precision agriculture techniques, and the growth of large-scale farming operations. In Africa, the agricultural and farm machinery market is driven by factors such as the need to increase food production to feed growing populations, the adoption of mechanized farming techniques, and the development of the agricultural sector.

Agricultural and Farm Machinery Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include AGCO Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Exel Industries, Kubota Corporation, Kuhn Group, , Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Same Deutz-Fahr Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bucher Industries AG, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), Iseki & Co., Ltd., Maschio Gaspardo S.p.A., Alamo Group Inc., Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd., and SDF S.p.A.

