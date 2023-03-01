Major League Rugby Signs Partnership with OVAL3

PARIS, FRANCE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OVAL3, the brand specializing in Web3 and fantasy rugby, is proud to announce the partnership with MLR (Major League Rugby, North America's premiere rugby league) and the launching of the "Exclusive NFT Fantasy Game" along with MLR's sixth season.





By acquiring the exclusive NFT and Fantasy licenses of MLR, OVAL3 plans to provide world-class immersive experiences and Web 3.0 engagement to rugby's rapidly-growing North American fanbase.

Since 2017, Major League Rugby has experienced growth in every key metric and the league continues to attract new fans to the sport year over year. With the 2031 (Men's) and 2033 (Women's) Rugby World Cups awarded to the U.S., the sport is poised for unprecedented North American attention in the years to come and Oval 3 is committed to supporting MLR and its fans for the long term.

OVAL3 will take key learnings from its experience in fantasy rugby globally, most notably with the Ligue Nationale de Rugby (French League, to create MLR's first official fantasy game. This will provide fans and gamers a unique and immersive experience that will link rugby to NFTs and address the codes of today's gaming on a Play & Own model.

"We are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage with our fans and invite new people to our exciting game" says Nic Benson, Major League Rugby CEO. "This partnership with OVAL3 is key to that initiative, and to our efforts to position the MLR among the most forward-thinking sports properties in North America"

The official MLR Fantasy NFT game is expected to launch at the midway point of the 2023 MLR Season. Future plans will give gamers and fans the ability to build their teams with players from both the French and American leagues. OVAL3 is paving the way for an unparalleled gaming experience, allowing more freedom of choice and strategy for different users. They are already in advanced negotiations with several other major rugby leagues ready to join the project.

"We are very proud to have been chosen by Major League Rugby. After the Ligue Nationale de Rugby (French League), this is the second league to join us, validating our concept and confirming the relevance of our project. Our ambition is to sign, in the near future, new leagues, not only in Europe but also on other continents, in order to offer a never before seen and ever richer experience." says Tony Bouquier, OVAL3 CEO.

About OVAL3

The OVAL3 brand was created in 2022 by Bamg Sports, an industry-leading company that designed and developed Fantasy Rugby World, a game that federates more than 40,000 users worldwide.

For OVAL3, Bamg Sports is composed of high-profile shareholders and associates:

Antoine Dupont, captain of the French team and best player of the world 2021

ERA2140, Venture studio Web3 for technical development

Markchain, communication agency dedicated to Web 3.0

Pyrats Labs, Startup studio and advisor Web3

OVAL3 aims to bring the world of rugby into the Web 3.0 world and promises a unique immersive experience. For more information: https://www.oval3.game/

About Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby is a professional sports league entering its sixth season that represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The League evolved from seven teams in 2018 to 12 teams in 2023, featuring 11 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on Fox Sports, among other national and local market platforms. Select matches are available to stream live in North America on The Rugby Network, and all matches are available on The Rugby Network for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby.

