New CEO appointed in “Barbora” controlled by MAXIMA GRUPĖ

English Lithuanian

From Wednesday, 1st of March, 2023, Viktoras Juozapaitis is appointed as General Manager (CEO) of RADAS, UAB and UAB “Barbora”.

Viktoras Juozapaitis has been engaged in Vilniaus prekyba company group since 2020, when he started his career as chief financial officer in financial investments management company. In July 2021, he was appointed as board member of RADAS, UAB Polish subsidiary Barbora Polska sp. z o.o. Currently, Viktoras Juozapaitis served as board member of RADAS and was also the president of management board of Barbora Polska.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria) retail stores and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

More information:

Greta Koraliovienė

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, Head of Legal Services

greta.koralioviene@maximagrupe.eu