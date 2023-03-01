Vital Battery Metals Engages Coast Mountain Geological

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“Vital” or the “Company”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to engage Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. (“CMG”) for management and ongoing geological services of upcoming exploration activities at the Company’s Sting Copper Project in Newfoundland, Canada.



CMG is a forward-thinking geological consulting firm that offers a full range of services, including highly diversified international expertise to all aspects of the mineral exploration and geotechnical process. For over 30 years, CMG has provided worldwide geological services to clients with a team of geoscience enthusiasts led by a balanced mix of youthful and seasoned industry professionals.

With the Company recently reporting assay results of grab samples at its Sting Copper Project including 17% Cu, 11.6% Cu, 14.2% Cu, 13,9% Cu, with gold values also ranging from 79 ppb to 4105 ppb, as well as 181 ppb to 325 ppb, the Company believes it is now critical to partner with a strong geological consulting firm to help lead the next phases of exploration activities.

Adrian Lamoureux, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vital, commented, “Between our pre-existing relationship and their strong track record in leading exploration and drill programs, it is an easy decision for us to partner with CMG for our future work programs at the Sting Copper Project. We were very pleased with our recent assay results of grab samples and look forward to further exploring the area, as we believe there to be significant potential in the area.”

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 127 km² (12,700 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

