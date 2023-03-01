English Danish

Company Announcement

1 March 2023

Announcement No. 5

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Nordea Funds Ltd.’ (Satamaradankatu 5, Helsinki, FI-00020, Finland) total voting rights are below the 5% threshold as of 22 February 2023.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2982 0022

