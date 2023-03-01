Power Optimizers Global Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Sustainable and Clean Energy Drives Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Optimizers: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





A DC-DC converter, known as a "power optimizer" can transfer the maximum amount of PV panel energy possible. Another name for this function is "maximum power point tracking" (MPPT). MPPT is used to maximize power extraction regardless of the weather, including variations in temperature and irradiance. DC optimizers, demonstrate great adaptability, as they can be utilized efficiently in on-grid and standalone connectivity of residential and commercial properties to utility scale.



Increasing government investments in China, the U.S., India, Japan, Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands toward solar energy generation is boosting the market demand for power optimizers. Increasing demand for net zero emissions is another leading factor for maximizing solar energy generation, thus providing huge market growth for power optimizers.



The global market for power optimizers has been segmented based on connectivity, application and geography. From the connectivity perspective, the market for power optimizers has been categorized into standalone and on-grid.



From the application perspective, the market for power optimizers has been segmented into residential, commercial, and utility.



By geography, the market for power optimizers has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia-Pacific region is currently dominating the global market for power optimizers. China contributed the major share of the Asia-Pacific market for power optimizers, as the country is home to the major solar power system equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for power optimizers

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for power optimizers markets in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by connectivity type, application, and region

Discussion of key market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints in the power optimization industry, upcoming trends and technologies, and review of macroeconomic factors of the market for power optimizers

A relevant patent analysis on the power optimizer technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their product offerings, recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of all the major players in the global power optimizers market

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

4.1 Rising Need for Sustainable and Clean Energy

4.2 Increase in Renewable Energy Investment

4.3 Decreasing Cost of Renewable Energy Generation

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Connectivity and Application

5.1 Global Market for Power Optimizers, by Connectivity

5.1.1 Standalone

5.1.2 On-Grid

5.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Global Market for Power Optimizers, by Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Utility

5.2.4 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global Market for Power Optimizers, by Region

6.2 Americas

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Top Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

9.1 Scope of Report

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Geographic Breakdown

9.4 Analyst's Credentials

9.5 Related Research Reports

Companies Mentioned

Alencon Systems LLC

Ampt LLC

Analog Devices Inc.

Ferroamp

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Solantro Semiconductor Corp.

Solaredge Technologies Ltd.

Tigo Energy Inc.

Xandex Inc.

