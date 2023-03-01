Semiconductor Production Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of AI-Enabled Chips Connected Devices Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Production Equipment Market by Product Type, Function, Dimension, Supply Chain Process: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the semiconductor production equipment market was valued at $87.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $209.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031. Semiconductor production equipment are of two types; front end equipment and back end equipment. The front end equipment are used for creation of semiconductors on a silicon wafer. Back end equipment is used for assembling, inspecting, and testing the semiconductors.



Key factors driving the growth of the semiconductor production equipment market include growing market for semiconductor manufacturing, increase in technical innovation in the electronics industry, and the growth in demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications. The electronics industry is evolving rapidly, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Intel, and others are innovating their offerings with every iteration of their products and challenging the limits of Moore's Law.

Moore's law states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles about every two years, making it difficult to make smaller chips with each development. The life of today's generation is largely dependent on electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, television, and others.

Therefore, to enhance the functioning of electronic products companies are coming up with the latest technology. For instance, in June 2022, Samsung began production of 3-nanometer chips. In addition, the integration of semiconductor components in a chip is also evolving, in order to reduce the IC size, while making it more power efficient. Such developments in the electronics industry are driving the demand for semiconductor production equipment that can pack semiconductors in a very tiny footprint.



The market also offers growth opportunities to key players. Artificial intelligence is a rapidly evolving revolutionary technology that is playing an instrumental role in emerging technologies such as big data, robotics, and IoT. AI-enabled chips are many times faster and more efficient than the ordinary system-on-chip (SoC) for training and inference of AI algorithms. AI-enabled chips are being introduced in cars, phones, laptops, and other devices.

For a chip to be AI-enabled, has to have intensive processing capabilities and speed which is possible with ultra-small chips of a few nanometres such as 5nm, 3nm, or even smaller. Since this large scale of integration is only possible to make with semiconductor production equipment, the rising demand for AI-enabled chips is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Market for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Increase in Technical Innovation in the Electronics Industry

Growth in Demand for Hybrid Circuits from Medical, Military, Photonics, and Wireless Electronics Applications

Restraints

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of AI-Enabled Chips Connected Devices Across the Globe

Semiconductor Shortage

Key Market Segments

By Supply Chain Process

IDM

OSAT

Foundry

By Product Type

Front-End Equipment

Back-End Equipment

By Function

Integrated Circuits

OSD

By Dimension

2 Dimension

2.5 Dimension

3 Dimension

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Taiwan

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Alsil Material

ASML Holdings N.V.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

KLA Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Onto Innovation, Inc

Carl Zeiss AG

Key Market Insights

By product type, the front end equipment segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $171,478.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.8%. However, the back end equipment segment is estimated to grow with a faster CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

By function, the integrated circuits segment dominated the global market in 2021. However, the OSD segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

By dimension, the 3 dimension segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Based on supply chain process, the IDM segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, and the same is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

