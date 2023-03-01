Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Report 2022: Rising Penetration of Personalized Medicine Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Consumables), by Workflow, by Application, by Disease Type, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome sample preparation technology market size is expected to reach USD 411.7 million by 2030,. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising importance of the microbiome as an area of study for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research along with the innovation in genome sequencing techniques are significant contributors to the market growth. Crohn's disease is one of the most common diseases of IBD and surging incidence rates in North America and Western Europe, with approximately 100 to 300 per 100,000 people being affected in both regions, are likely to accelerate the R&D for the same.



A metabolite-based treatment method is highly promising for Dysbiosis, despite its existing limitations. Within coming years, researchers are anticipated to require to incorporate metabolomics characterization of the microbial ecosystem into their standard toolkit, enabling the community to define functional signatures for disease states that have previously only been linked to compositional and metagenomic changes.



Additionally, the development of novel metabolite sensors will eventually allow for the targeted regulation of downstream signaling cascades in circumstances when the host's reaction to the microbiome is excessive. Metabolite-based treatments provide a direct and actionable way to combat the host effects of dysbiosis. The era of metabolite research in microbiome science has already begun, and sustained efforts could lead to the discovery of clinically applicable therapeutics for dysbiosis-related disorders.



Other factors such as the rising penetration of personalized medicine are likely to impact the usage of microbiome sample preparation technology. Various research institutes are conducting studies to understand the gut microbiome and its impact on diet followed by the identification of effective therapeutics. For instance, a study was carried out in 2019 at the Weizmann Institute of Science to develop an algorithm based on machine learning and study glycemic response after consuming similar food. The study concluded that patients displayed different glycemic responses, even when food consumed is the same as microbiome played an important determinant of the blood sugar levels than genetic data.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of microbiome sample preparation technology for the research proposed. There have been various studies in progress focusing on the alteration of gut microbiome post-COVID-19 infection. According to studies, the abundance of phyla Firmicutes, Bacteroidetes, and Proteobacteria were observed within patients diagnosed with the virus. Furthermore, fecal metabolomic studies in COVID-19 patients have revealed probable amino acid-related pathways that link gut microbiota to inflammation.



However, the high cost of instruments in this market is anticipated to have adverse effects on the growth rate. Emerging nations with low spending capability on healthcare and sanitation are observed to have a high risk of gastrointestinal disorders. With the potential high risk of infection in the population, low penetration of technology within these regions is likely to act as a market restraint within specific countries.

Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Report Highlights

By product, the consumables segment is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for library quantitation and amplification kits for specialized enzymes and reagents that provide efficient processing and low amplification bias

By workflow, sample extraction/isolation is expected to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030. Studying human gut microbial in disease depends on the accuracy of microbial data acquisition through the extraction process

By application, the DNA sequencing segment held the largest share in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing use of amplicon-based next-generation sequencing for marker genes, an important application in rapid pathogen identification

By disease type, the gastrointestinal disorders segment led the market in 2021. Microbiome analysis allows clinicians to identify specific unknown pathogens and track the microbiota and microbiome in regards to illness status and treatment

By end-use, the diagnostic labs segment held the largest share in 2021 due to the launch of various projects and consistent research activities and clinical trials to understand the role of the gut microbiome in the diagnosis of various chronic diseases

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to a great performance by key players and rising demand for consumables for downstream applications

The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period due to continuous efforts by major companies to capitalize on opportunities and expand their presence in Asian markets

