Bruxism Treatment Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Anxiety and Depression Fuels Growth

Bruxism is a condition in which a person grinds, gnashes or clenches their teeth. This condition can affect adults and children and can occur during the day or night. Some people do not have any symptoms, while others may experience headaches, jaw pain, tooth pain, or dental problems. Bruxism is mainly caused due to stress and anxiety in adults and due to changes in lifestyle in adolescents. Children with this condition will often improve on their own. For adults, dental guards may help protect the teeth from damage.
Main three cause of bruxism are anger, stress and anxiety, and this is the most common cause of teeth grinding. It often occurs during sleep and is more likely caused by an abnormal bite or missing or crooked teeth. It can also be caused by a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing prevalence of anxiety and depression which cause bruxism is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization study 2020, around 56 million people suffer from depression and another 38 million people suffer from anxiety disorders in India.
The increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisition by the key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, National Dentex Labs (NDX) and Carbon, a leading 3D printing Technology Company, announced the acquisition of Dental Services Group, a dental laboratory across North America. The acquisition will enhance the operating & dental services portfolio of National Dentex Labs (NDX).
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global bruxism treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global bruxism treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bruxism treatment market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Bruxism Treatment Market, By Product Type:
- Mouth Guards
- NTI-tss and Splints
Global Bruxism Treatment Market, By Patient Type:
- Adult
- Pediatric
Global Bruxism Treatment Market By End User:
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Others
Global Bruxism Treatment Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- Randmark Dental Products, LLC.
- S4S (UK) Limited
- DentCare Dental Lab Pvt.Ltd.
- Glidewell
- Burbank Dental Lab
- Brux Night Guard
- CUSTMBITE
- DDS Lab
- Watersedge Dental Laboratory Inc.
- Orofacial Therapeutics, LP.
- PFL Healthcare Limited
- Keystone Industries
- Artistic Dental Laboratories, Inc.
- Iverson Dental Laboratories
- National Dentex Labs (NDX)
- BonaDent Dental Laboratories
- Procter & Gamble
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1143.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1905.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
