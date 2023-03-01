Bruxism Treatment Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Anxiety and Depression Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bruxism Treatment Market, By Product Type, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bruxism is a condition in which a person grinds, gnashes or clenches their teeth. This condition can affect adults and children and can occur during the day or night. Some people do not have any symptoms, while others may experience headaches, jaw pain, tooth pain, or dental problems. Bruxism is mainly caused due to stress and anxiety in adults and due to changes in lifestyle in adolescents. Children with this condition will often improve on their own. For adults, dental guards may help protect the teeth from damage.



Main three cause of bruxism are anger, stress and anxiety, and this is the most common cause of teeth grinding. It often occurs during sleep and is more likely caused by an abnormal bite or missing or crooked teeth. It can also be caused by a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing prevalence of anxiety and depression which cause bruxism is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization study 2020, around 56 million people suffer from depression and another 38 million people suffer from anxiety disorders in India.



The increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisition by the key players in the market to expand product portfolio is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, National Dentex Labs (NDX) and Carbon, a leading 3D printing Technology Company, announced the acquisition of Dental Services Group, a dental laboratory across North America. The acquisition will enhance the operating & dental services portfolio of National Dentex Labs (NDX).



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global bruxism treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global bruxism treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bruxism treatment market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bruxism Treatment Market, By Product Type:

Mouth Guards

NTI-tss and Splints

Global Bruxism Treatment Market, By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

Global Bruxism Treatment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Global Bruxism Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Randmark Dental Products, LLC.

S4S (UK) Limited

DentCare Dental Lab Pvt.Ltd.

Glidewell

Burbank Dental Lab

Brux Night Guard

CUSTMBITE

DDS Lab

Watersedge Dental Laboratory Inc.

Orofacial Therapeutics, LP.

PFL Healthcare Limited

Keystone Industries

Artistic Dental Laboratories, Inc.

Iverson Dental Laboratories

National Dentex Labs (NDX)

BonaDent Dental Laboratories

Procter & Gamble

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1143.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1905.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

