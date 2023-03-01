Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone AI Predictive Invited to Showcase ZenaDrone 1000 at US Air Force Base in California

CHICAGO, IL, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the US Air Force invited ZenaDrone to showcase the ZenaDrone 1000 at an air base in California on March 16 and 17. This will be ZenaDrone’s first visit to a military base to interact with personnel and gain insight into our drone technology’s potential use in the Air Force.

ZenaDrone has been focusing on getting U.S. government contracts for its ZenaDrone 1000. It has submitted Phase 1 SBIR contracts and is working on securing partnerships for Phase 2.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are excited to be invited to the U.S. Air Force air base in order to showcase our drone technology and meet with military personnel to understand how our drone can be used in the Air Force.”

The U.S. government is pushing initiatives to obtain made-in-America drones through its BlueUAS program. ZenaDrone is currently in the process of applying for BlueUAS, and the list is very short.

ZenaDrone Inc. is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data its cameras capture to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics — or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources to create predictive models and make forecasts of future outcomes based on acquired data. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing the ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to increase its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. specializes in enterprise cloud business process software, metaverse solutions, drone technology and blockchain mobile apps and has over 500 repeat customers. Epazz acquired DeskFlex in 2008. DeskFlex is a desk- and room-booking software company that has been in business since 1997. DeskFlex is developing a metaverse virtual office and has added social distancing features and contact tracing technology to its system to help organizations bring employees back to the office and create new hybrid work environments (https://www.deskflex.com/DeskFlex-Safety-Operation-after-COVID-19-Pandemic). Epazz technology makes it easy to convert legacy systems into cloud business process software, for which the company then charges an annual subscription fee. Epazz has acquired 11 software companies that have converted or are in the process of converting their legacy software products to cloud software using Epazz’s technology. Epazz then markets the new cloud-based solutions to new and existing customers. Epazz spun off a ZenaPay Inc. 2018 New Bitcoin Mobile app is a financial technology company that offers a unique Bitcoin and Ethereum payment mobile app software allowing consumers to acquire Bitcoin at the point of sale.

