Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market Report 2023: Featuring Thermo Fisher, AGC Biologics, Minaris Regenerative Medicine, Lonza Group & More

The study of ATMPs is a field that is experiencing rapid expansion, though the majority of the developed products are still in the early stages of research. The ongoing combined trials and the possible development to treat severe chronic illnesses have led the probability of ATMPs being available on the market soon.

Targeted medicines have made it possible for there to be new trial techniques, and ATMPs could profit from these new trial methodologies to acquire early access. The majority of consumers also anticipate CDMOs to provide their knowledge in many processes even after manufacturing, such as during product launches.



This is primarily due to CDMO's growing customer base, which includes smaller biotech companies in addition to the major pharmaceutical corporations. In addition, many smaller biotech firms put a lot of effort into developing their drug pipelines without any manufacturing background. The early incorporation of smaller biotech enterprises' activities is thus made possible by using CDMOs' assistance in development and manufacturing operations.



The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) is tasked with evaluating marketing authorization (MA) requests for ATMPs and making scientific recommendations for the categorization of ATMPs, among other duties. The EMA and the European Commission released a joint action plan with the intention of streamlining procedures and better addressing the unique needs of ATMP developers. Such developments in the field of gene and cell therapy are propelling the growth of the advanced therapy medicinal products CDMO market in the coming years.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $749.2 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during (2022 - 2028).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Indication

Oncology

Cardiology

Central Nervous System & Musculoskeletal

Infectious Disease

Dermatology

Endocrine, Metabolic, Genetic

Immunology & Inflammation

Ophthalmology

Hematology

Gastroenterology

Others

By Product

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineered & Others

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon, Inc.)

AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.)

Catalent, Inc

Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH (Resonac Holdings Corporation)

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (WuXi Advanced Therapies)

Lonza Group AG

Celonic AG (JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG)

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Bio Elpida (Polyplus-transfection SA.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers : 2019, Jan - 2022, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market by Indication

4.1 Europe Oncology Market by Country

4.2 Europe Cardiology Market by Country

4.3 Europe Central Nervous System & Musculoskeletal Market by Country

4.4 Europe Infectious Disease Market by Country

4.5 Europe Dermatology Market by Country

4.6 Europe Endocrine, Metabolic, Genetic Market by Country

4.7 Europe Immunology & Inflammation Market by Country

4.8 Europe Ophthalmology Market by Country

4.9 Europe Hematology Market by Country

4.1 Europe Gastroenterology Market by Country

4.11 Europe Others Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market by Product

5.1 Europe Gene Therapy Market by Country

5.2 Europe Cell Therapy Market by Country

5.3 Europe Tissue Engineered & Others Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market by Phase

6.1 Europe Phase I Market by Country

6.2 Europe Phase II Market by Country

6.3 Europe Phase III Market by Country

6.4 Europe Phase IV Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

