With 11.93% CAGR, Glass Curtain Wall Market Size to Reach USD 145.64 Billion by 2029

The global Glass Curtain Wall Market size is USD 54.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow till USD 145.64 Billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.93% During Forecast Period 2023 and 2029. The glass curtain wall market is a rapidly growing industry that produces exterior wall systems for buildings made primarily of glass and metal framing. Curtain walls are non-structural and are typically used to enclose a building, providing protection from the elements while allowing for natural light and views.

The market for glass curtain walls is driven by a growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, as well as increased construction activity in developing economies. Curtain walls can help reduce energy costs by providing natural light and heat insulation and can also improve the aesthetic appeal of a building by creating a sleek and modern look.

The glass curtain wall market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The major types of curtain walls include stick-built, unitized, and semi-unitized systems. The most common applications for curtain walls are commercial and institutional buildings, including office buildings, hotels, and hospitals. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Driving & Restraining Factors

Expanding Real Estate in Emerging Economies to Benefit the Market

The growth of the real estate industry has made way for the construction of large and impressive structures with modern amenities. The era of globalization has prompted the construction of vast commercial structures, such as office complexes, in many parts of the world, particularly in developing countries. Developed economies in the West have invested significant amounts of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in emerging economies to encourage industry growth and establish global brands in these countries. As a result, commercial offices and infrastructure have been built, incorporating premium architectural features such as glass curtain walls, which are becoming a major driving force in the market's growth.

High installation and Maintenance Costs to Restrain Growth

The attractive appearance of glass curtain wall buildings comes at a steep price. The installation and maintenance costs of the glass curtain wall system are significantly high. Manufacturers offer both standard and custom systems to meet the client's needs. However, for complex large projects, the cost of custom wall systems is highly competitive with standard systems. This requires the consumer to hire experienced design consultants, which adds to the overall project cost.

In addition, if air or water leaks occur in the curtain wall system, the repairs can be costly. To prevent such serious damage to the system, building management must invest a significant amount of money in maintaining the glass panels and other components that require skilled manpower. Therefore, many commercial projects consider other systems, taking cost factors into account, which ultimately limits the growth of the glass curtain wall market.





Report Attribute Details Glass Curtain Wall Market size value in 2022 USD 54.30 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 145.64 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 11.93% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Type; End-Use Industry AND Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Central Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), Nippon Sheet Glass (US), AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd (China), Schott AG (Germany), China Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Vitro (Mexico), and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong). Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Companies Covered in Glass Curtain Wall Market Report:

Saint-Gobain (France)

Asahi Glass (Japan)

Central Glass (Japan)

Guardian Industries (US)

Nippon Sheet Glass (US)

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd (China)

Schott AG (Germany)

China Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Vitro (Mexico)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong).

Report Coverage:

The glass curtain wall market report provides both qualitative & quantitative insights into this market. Quantitative insights include the global market sizing in terms of value (USD Billion) across each segment, sub-segment, and region profiled in the scope of the study. Also, the report covers market share analysis and growth rates of segments, sub-segments, and key countries across each region. Qualitative insights cover an elaborative analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and key trends related to the market. The competitive landscape section covers the detailed profiling of the key players operating in the global market.

Industry Developments:

February 2020: Gualini Spa announced that it is completing the extension project of the airport of Orio al Serio, which is ranked third in Italy in terms of the number of passengers. The company is supplying and installing the external glazed facades with stick curtain walls system to meet the performance requirement of the building.

April 2018: Associated Building Specialties announced the successful acquisition of Hillcrest Commercial Glass, a US-based manufacturer of commercial glass. This has strengthened the company’s position in North America. The resurgent construction industry in the region is expected to support the growth of the company’s business in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segments: Glass Curtain Wall Market

By Type

Unitized Curtain Wall

Stick Curtain Wall

By End Use Industry

Commercial

Public

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

