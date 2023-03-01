Softgel Capsules Market Size to Surpass USD 9.59 Billion by 2027, With 5.5% CAGR | Analysis by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global softgel capsules market size was valued at USD 6.52 Billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.94 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 Billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rising launch of vegan products by numerous renowned companies across the globe is set to affect growth positively. As these are 100% and do not have any potential health risk, their demand is surging rapidly. For instance, in November 2020, Aenova unveiled its latest vegan soft capsules called VegaGels. They conform to the Chinese, E.U., and U.S. regulatory specifications. Fortune Business Insights™ give this information in a new study, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market, 2021-2027.”

Key Industry Development

July 2021 - The Aenova Group announced the commencement of a new canning and bottling line for soft gelatin capsules at Cornu, Romania. It will expand the capacity of the packaging department with cans and bottles and establish itself as a one-stop shop for the production and packaging of soft capsules in all common variants.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 CAGR 5.5% 2027 Value Projection USD 9.59 Billion Base Year 2020 Softgel Capsules Market Size in 2021 USD 6.94 Billion Historical Data 2016 to 2019 No. of Pages 216 Segments Covered By Type, Application, Manufacturers and Geography

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders to Augment Growth

The number of clinical trials is rising at a fast pace as more and more companies are coming forward to evaluate the effectiveness of these capsules. Besides, the increasing cases of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases is another major factor that is set to accelerate the softgel capsules market growth in the upcoming years. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 12.1% of adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with cardiovascular disorders in 2018. However, the need to prevent generic competition and patent expiration is high in the market. It may obstruct growth.





Key Takeaways

The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases is the key factor driving the global market.

Capsugel (Lonza) and Catalent, Inc. are the top players in the global market.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share.

Segments-

Pharmaceutical Companies Segment to Dominate Stoked by Higher Production of Capsules

Based on the type, the market is divided into gelatin capsules and non-animal softgel capsules. By the application, it is fragmented into prescription medicines and health & dietary supplements. Lastly, based on manufacturers, it is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, and others. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the near future because of the increasing production of these capsules by these companies. The pharmaceutical companies segment held 56.4% in terms of the softgel capsules market share in 2020.

Report Coverage-

Our in-depth research reports offer comprehensive coverage of the focus industry, ensuring a deep and holistic understanding of the market. It also offers granular and actionable data. We strive to ensure that you receive the best strategies for increasing sales of your products. Our key mission is service orientation. We also conduct primary and secondary research to track the latest innovations, regulatory developments, and competitive landscape occurring in the softgel capsules industry.





Regional Insights-

North America to Lead Owing to Rising Launch of Novel Products by Manufacturers

Geographically, North America procured USD 2.29 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing launch of unique products by reputed manufacturers of these capsules in the region. In Europe, the market is anticipated to grow considerably on account of the surging investments by various countries in R&D activities. Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising incidence of chronic ailments.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Capsules to Fulfil High Consumer Demand

The market is consolidated with only three companies in the leading position. Most of them are focusing on the launch of state-of-the-art products to keep up with the high consumer demand worldwide. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : Catalent introduced its new OptiGel DR technology to manufacture and formulate delayed/enteric release softgels. These would be formed by a blend of gelatin and pectin, thereby eliminating the requirement of another capsule coating step.

: Catalent introduced its new OptiGel DR technology to manufacture and formulate delayed/enteric release softgels. These would be formed by a blend of gelatin and pectin, thereby eliminating the requirement of another capsule coating step. June 2020: Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients launched new capsules named Capsugel® DBcaps® to tackle the important hurdles amid double-blinded clinical trials.

A list of prominent softgel capsules manufacturers operating in the global market:

Capsugel (Lonza) (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Guangdong, China)

Catalent, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Aenova Holding GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd. (Shizuoka, Japan)

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. (California, U.S.)

Curtis Health Caps (Wielkopolskie, Poland)

EuroCaps Ltd (South Wales, UK)

Other prominent players





Table Of Content

Global Softgel Capsules Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gelatin Capsules Non-animal Softgel Capsules Starch Pullulan Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Prescription Medicines Health & Dietary Supplements

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Companies Nutraceutical Companies Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Softgel Capsules Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gelatin Capsules Non-animal Softgel Capsules Starch Pullulan Others

By Application Prescription Medicines Health & Dietary Supplements

By Manufacturers Pharmaceutical Companies Nutraceutical Companies Others

By Country The U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…!





