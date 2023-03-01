Global Hand Dryer Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 2,928.0 Million by 2030: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica's analyses the global hand dryer market to see robust growth during the forecast period, with demand driven by growing trend of energy efficient, hygienic, and cost-effective hand drying solutions. The market growth is supported by factors such as the rising demand for convenient, easy to use, and hygienic hand drying solutions, the increasing awareness about hygiene, and the growing adoption of energy efficient technologies. Additionally, the growing need to reduce waste and save money has also contributed to the growth of the hand dryer market.

The market is further driven by the increasing need for retrofitting existing hand dryers with new technologies, the development of innovative products, and the increasing demand for digital hand dryers. Furthermore, the introduction of new regulations to reduce paper waste is expected to further drive the market growth. The market is segmented into installed hand dryers and portable hand dryers, by end-user, and by technology.

Astute Analytica’ Findings of the Latest Report on Global Hand Dryer Market

Technological Advances Driving Competition and Innovation

Increased supply of hand dryers as more companies enters the market has led to heightened competition, driving the development of new technologies and production methods to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This has resulted in the emergence of new technologies such as infrared sensors, air flow turbine systems, and ultra-fast drying technology, all of which are aimed at providing a more efficient and hygienic hand drying experience.

Focus on Research and Development to Create More Advanced Hand Dryers

In order to capitalize on this surge in demand, many companies in the global hand dryer market have begun to focus on research and development to create more advanced hand dryers that are both more efficient and more cost-effective. This has led to the emergence of new technologies such as energy-efficient brushless motors, water-resistant coatings, and more powerful air flow turbines, all of which are designed to reduce running costs and increase the efficiency of hand drying.

Improved User Experiences with Better Ergonomics and Design

Manufacturers in the global hand dryer market have also begun to focus on providing improved user experiences with better ergonomics and design. This has included the introduction of new features such as adjustable speed and temperature settings, improved noise levels, and improved hygiene standards.

Trend Towards Touchless and Hygienic Hand Dryers

The trend towards touchless and hygienic hand dryers is expected to drive further growth in the industry as consumers and businesses place an increased emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness.

Expected Growth and Industry Regulations

The hand dryer industry is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as businesses and public places look for increasingly efficient, cost-effective, and hygienic hand drying solutions. The introduction of new regulations and standards, such as those by the US Environmental Protection Agency to improve the efficiency of hand dryers and reduce their environmental impact, are expected to further bolster the market. This is expected to lead to an increase in efficiency, as well as a reduction in noise levels, improved hygiene, and increased safety standards.

Jet Hand Dryers to Capture More than 42% Revenue Share of the Global Hand Dryer Market

Jet hand dryers are quickly emerging as the preferred choice among consumers, boasting several advantages such as superior drying speed, energy efficiency, and hygiene benefits. With drying times as low as 10 to 12 seconds, jet hand dryers are much faster than traditional models, making them ideal for busy washrooms or public areas where time is of the essence.

In addition, jet hand dryers are highly energy efficient, offering potential cost savings of up to 95% when compared to paper towels. Their air-only technology also makes them more hygienic than paper towels, eliminating the need for contact with human hands and reducing the spread of germs.

As consumer and business awareness of hygiene continues to grow, jet hand dryers are becoming an increasingly popular choice across global hand dryer market. To capture the highest market share of the global hand dryer industry, manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance energy efficiency, drying speed, and hygiene benefits. Innovative designs are being developed to meet the unique needs of different businesses and consumers, while marketing efforts are underway to increase awareness of the advantages of jet hand dryers.

With their many benefits and growing popularity, jet hand dryers are poised to become the leading player in the global hand dryer industry in the coming years, capturing the highest market share among all types of hand dryers.

Top 8 Players to Keep Holding More than 35% Revenue Share of Global Hand Dryer Market

According to recent research report by Astute Analytica, the global market is primarily dominated local players, with only eight major players accounting for a cumulative market share of approximately 35.82%. Among these key players are American Dryer, LLC, Dyson, Excel Dryer Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, World Dryer, and Electrostar.

Of particular note is Toto, which stands out as one of the top players in the hand dryer market, accounting for more than 12% of market revenue. This is a significant achievement in a market that is dominated by local players, and suggests that Toto has been successful in establishing a strong presence in the industry. Toto's products can be found in a variety of businesses, from hospitals and schools to airports and public restrooms. They offer a wide range of hand dryer models, from basic wall-mounted models to more sophisticated models with features like adjustable speed and temperature settings. Toto is also known for its eco-friendly hand dryers, which use less energy than traditional dryers and help reduce environmental impact.

