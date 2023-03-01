3/2023・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, SWITZERLAND

Company announcement no. 3 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 March 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares





ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares from Blackbird II ApS
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 170 per share117,025 shares
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBlackbird II ApS
CVR no. 32327214
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBlackbird II ApS is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Holding AG
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s):
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares





ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to Jørn Larsen
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 170 per share117,025 shares
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Investors
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork  
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,062 employees across 66 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with 329,000 subscribers and more than 40 million views on YouTube as per end 2022.

