3D TSV Devices Global Market Report 2023: Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV Market

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D TSV Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D TSV Devices Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mems segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $954.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR



The 3D TSV Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$954.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

ASE Group

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

JCET Group

KIOXIA America Inc.

Samsung Group

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology

Smartphones

Tablet PCs

Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case

Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand

Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV Market

IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage Adoption of 3D TSV Devices

Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review

3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector

A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions

Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO

Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion

Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities

3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors Vertical

Global CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) Package Solutions Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Technology

Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment

Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV

3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging

3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment

DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation

System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance Performance of 3D IC Devices

Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment Market Demand

Issues

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices

Benefits of 3D TSV Devices

Historical Timeline

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASE Group

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

JCET Group

KIOXIA America Inc.

Samsung Group

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfu2zm-tsv-devices?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment