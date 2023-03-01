Microbix Supporting Australian Point-of-Care Testing Program

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that its Quality Assessment Products (“QAPs™”) are now supporting test accuracy within a program to provide Point-of-Care Testing (“PoCT”) for Sexually-Transmitted Infections (“STIs”) in remote communities across Australia. An initial supply of QAPs has been delivered to the end-customer via Microbix’s regional distributor, r-Biopharm Australia Pty Ltd, for support of the program.



The program being supported by QAPs is directed to improving the health of Australians in more-remote areas by using PoCTs to improve access to diagnosis and treatment of STIs. The program involves 60 sites across five regions of Australia and is using a well-known molecular diagnostics (“MDx”) PoCT instrument system to test for and distinguish between three bacterial STIs, namely Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Trichomonas vaginalis.

Microbix is supplying its QAPs formatted onto the FLOQSwabs® of its strategic partner, Copan®, under the PROCEEDx™FLOQ® brand. The PROCEEDxFLOQ QAPs have been formatted as multiplex positives that contain whole-genome MDx targets for each of the three targeted STI pathogens and as STI-free negatives, each with sample-adequacy control. Microbix’s QAPs dry FLOQSwab® formulations are validated to be stable for two years at temperatures as high as 30 Celsius – a critical property for use in the targeted regions of Australia. Microbix concludes that ease of access to fast and accurate diagnosis, followed by effective treatment, is key to reducing the disease burden and healthcare costs of STIs. It is therefore honoured to be supporting this Australian program for STI testing in remote communities, which Microbix believes is providing a worldwide model for helping underserved populations.

Philip Hill, General Manager of r-Biopharm Australia commented, “r-Biopharm is pleased that the program will be delivering world-class diagnostic testing to some of the most remote populations in Australia. It has been a privilege to work with the program’s operational team and Microbix to integrate the use of the best possible test and test-workflow controls into the program.”

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales & Business Development of Microbix stated “We believe that accessible and accurate testing for STIs is critical to being able to direct effective treatment and reduce re-transmission. It is often impractical for more-remote areas to use testing that relies on distant central labs and they can therefore benefit from the usage of PoCTs. This program, supported by PROCEEDxFLOQ QAPs, should help to provide the kind of testing needed in these Australian communities.”

Microbix’s FLOQSwab-based QAPs support both STIs and other disease categories, with the full catalogue available at https://microbix.com and purchase enquiries directed to customer.service@microbix.com.

