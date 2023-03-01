Colliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global brands in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the sixth consecutive year.

“Backed by our enterprising culture and growth mindset, we are proud to be recognized as leaders in the industry by both industry professionals and clients,” said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. “We are committed to investing in relationships and will continue to seek out opportunities to build for our future as we accelerate success for our clients and investors.”

The Lipsey Company is an international leader in training and consulting for the commercial real estate industry. Now in its 22nd year as the industry standard for commercial real estate brand recognition, the survey uses a combination of voting, focus groups, and interviews to establish its rankings. View the full 2023 survey results here.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 65 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

